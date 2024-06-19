Highlights Man Utd's transfer for Jean-Clair Todibo looks to be off due to UEFA rules.

The OGC Nice defender has been a prime target for the Red Devils all summer.

There is also the possibility of Man Utd being relegated to the Europa Conference League due to INEOS ownership issues.

It looks as though Manchester United are set to miss out on a summer move for Jean-Clair Todibo. According to reports, UEFA rules will stop the transfer from going through.

The OGC Nice defender has long been linked with a move to the Red Devils, who are understood to be seeking a new centre-back signing. This comes as no surprise with Raphael Varane leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Todibo has appeared to be one of the club's primary summer targets. However, a deal now seems to be off the cards.

Todibo off due to INEOS issue

"UEFA rules to stop the Man Utd transfer

According to trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Todibo's move to Man United is "currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules". The journalist explained that talks were advanced and despite all involved parties being "keen for months" the deal will not go ahead.

This is because INEOS have a controlling stake in both Manchester United and Nice. Because both teams have this shared ownership and will be playing in the same European competition next season, UEFA cannot give the green light.

Following their FA Cup victory, Manchester United made it into the Europa League. Nice finished fourth and so also made it into the tournament for 2024/25.

Man Utd Also Face Europa League Issue

Could drop to Conference League

There have been concerns that Man Utd could actually be relegated to the Europa Conference League due to the ownership situation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company owns a 27.7% stake in United and runs the footballing operations at Old Trafford, while also owning the French club.

With that in mind, there is an obvious potential conflict of interest should the two teams come up against one another. As of May 2024, it was reported that an independent panel is considering whether this is against UEFA rules, which restrict one person or entity having control over two clubs in the same European competition.

In a statement on their Europa League status, Ineos said:

“We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe.”

The latest reporting suggests that Manchester United will be allowed by UEFA to compete in the same competition as Nice next season subject to certain conditions, although this could be a one-off.

The Red Devils aren't the only team in England, or Manchester, in fact to have similar concerns. Indeed, Manchester City could be forced to restructure their hierarchies after Girona – who are owned by the City Football Group – also qualified for next season’s Champions League.

There is a president for this too, as Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise had to do this last season after they qualified for the Europa League alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, with owned by Tony Bloom.