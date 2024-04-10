Highlights UEFA scrapped the away goal rule from the 2021-22 season onwards, changing the dynamics of European football knockout ties.

The decision to remove the rule was met with varied reactions, as it allowed for more attacking play but also raised concerns about fairness.

Teams will now head to extra time and penalties if aggregate scores are level, promoting more attacking play in home fixtures.

The away goal rule was once one of the most feared regulations in European football. However, UEFA decided to scrap the rule from the 2021-22 season onwards and, as a result, home ties in the knockout rounds of continental competition come with less jeopardy than they previously had.

In terms of the pros and cons of scrapping the away goal rule, it's a double-edged sword. Teams can afford to be less negative with the advantage of their home support behind them, while visiting teams have more reason to defend for their lives rather than attacking.

The contentious rule was removed from European competition several years ago and the reason may still be largely unknown to many supporters, so let's take a closer look at why UEFA decided to drop the away goal rule.

What is the Away Goal Rule

It had been in use for over 50 years

To explore the reasoning behind the rule being dropped, it's important to establish why it was put in place to start with. During the 1965-66 season, it was introduced in the Cup Winners' Cup and first implemented in the second round of that tournament for a tie between Czech Republic side Dukla Prague and Hungarian outfit Budapest Honved.

In that scenario, Budapest Honved were the beneficiaries as they progressed to the next round after scoring three goals away from home, while their opposition only managed two. This leads to the question: how did the rule work?

Any two-legged tie that would end with the score being level would not head straight for extra-time and penalties but, instead, the first port of call would be to calculate which side had found the net more times than the away team. For example, if a team won their home fixture 1-0 but then lost 2-1 in the away encounter, that team would still be named the winners despite the aggregate score being 2-2.

Per GOAL, the reason for UEFA initially bringing the away goals law into the game was to encourage teams to try and attack when playing at the opposing team's stadium, as a goal effectively counted for double. It brought an interesting dynamic to an already tense situation of competing in the knockout rounds. It also removed the need to have a tie-breaker at a neutral venue - the previous solution if the scores were level after both games.

Since the inception of the European Cup, now the Champions League, the away goal rule was in play until 2021, when UEFA opted to move in a different direction. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is one of the most famous examples of people in football speaking out against the rule, as the Frenchman branded the law 'outdated' in 2015. The Frenchman added:

"This rule was created in the 60s to encourage teams to attack away from home, but football has changed since the 1960s and the weight of the away goal is too big today."

Six years after those comments, the rule was abolished in the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League, which started in the 2021-22 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The away goal rule was in use for 56 years before being scrapped in 2021.

Why the Away Goal Rule was Scrapped

There are pros and cons to the decision

When the announcement was made in June 2021 that the away goal rule would come to an end and be scrapped for the 2021/22 season, UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, explained the reasoning behind the decision:

"The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams - especially in first legs - from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage."

This proves the law had gone too far the other way from its intended purpose. Teams had become too fearful of conceding at home and were less willing to attack. It wouldn't be possible for the governing body to please everyone, as teams that now score multiple away goals will be disgruntled that the rule isn't still in place, whereas others will be delighted about the new system.

Now extra-time and penalties are the default way of deciding a winner between two teams on level terms after playing two 90-minute matches. The first season of Champions League football without the away goal rule saw Real Madrid lose 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City before salvaging a 2-1 win in the home leg. Rodrygo's last-gasp goal would have previously seen Los Blancos progress in the most dramatic circumstances as a reward for netting three times in England.

However, the game would instead head to extra-time, with Karim Benzema finding the net to send the Spaniards into the final anyway. Had Real Madrid failed to get the job done in the added 30 minutes, everyone involved with the club would have rued the change in regulation.

In England, the Carabao Cup also got rid of the rule and decided to even dispense with the extra-time period, with ties heading straight to penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.