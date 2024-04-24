Highlights Dana White has officially announced that UFC 304 will take place on the 27th of July in Manchester.

The pay-per-view card will be held at Co-op Live - the UK's largest indoor arena.

While many are excited for the UFC's return to England, fans have been left shocked after the promotion confirmed the main card will start at 3am UK time.

UFC chief Dana White today confirmed that the promotion will return to the UK for UFC 304 in Manchester on the 27th of July. This comes after they uploaded to social media last night announcing the card in England, before deleting the post. The event will be the first-ever sporting event to be held at Co-op Live - the UK's largest indoor arena with a maximum capacity of 20,500 (all-seated) or 23,500 with standing.

Speaking on the pay-per-view card, White said: “I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer.”

Back in March, the 54-year-old revealed his intent to return to England in 2024, saying: "We have these fights going on that are like, "wait, we're going to do this where?" No. We're going to England. We're coming, and I got great fights lined up for the UK fans, and I'm excited to get back there. Haven't been to England in a minute. I'm excited to get back there."

While excitement is building with the recent news, the times for UFC 304 have been confirmed by the promotion, and they've been met with some heavy scrutiny by a large portion of fans, in particular European ones. The main card is scheduled to begin at 3am UK time - which has left many fans shocked and appalled.

Why the UFC 304 Main Card in England is Starting at 3am

The reason won't come as much as a surprise

Despite the event taking place in the United Kingdom, the prelims are set to begin at 11pm UK time - which is 6pm ET in the United States. It'll then be followed by the main card - which is scheduled to begin at 3am UK time - which is 10pm ET in the US. This is traditionally the start time for a UFC PPV in the States.

The UFC are believed to have scheduled the event taking place in Manchester to cater to the American audience in an attempt to maximise PPV sales. MMA's biggest promotion returned for their first UK pay-per-view in over six years at UFC 286 in 2023. Leon Edwards went on to defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in an epic trilogy bout at the O2. That event began at 7pm local time - which meant that it didn't cater mainly to the US faithful.

Leon Edwards' Coach Confident He'll Fight Belal Muhammad in Manchester

The Brit hasn't fought since his win over Colby Covington in December

Speaking to talkSPORT at OKTAON 56 in Birmingham last weekend, Edwards' longtime coach Dave Lovell revealed he's now confident 'Rocky' will feature at 304 this summer.

“I think it will be Belal next. It’s not written in stone, but 99.9 percent [of me] thinks it will be Belal. Leon is looking forward to the July bill. He starts his camp next week, for a 12-week camp, and we are sharpening up our tools to deal with Mr. Belal.”

He added: “I don’t see him wanting to stand with Leon. He’ll be looking to grind Leon against the cage, take him down, maul him when he’s down, and probably steal a decision that way.

“If that eye poke never happened, I think Leon would’ve finished him in the second round. To me, analysing the fight and looking back on it, Belal was looking for a way out and to steal a decision. That eye poke, and the noise he made, literally screaming and crying, it’s funny that he didn’t have to go to hospital, didn’t have any eye damage, so what does that tell you? If the medics clear him after the fight, what does that tell you? He tried to steal a decision, but payback is a b****, we’ll see.”