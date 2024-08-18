A UFC judge was removed from picking the UFC 305 co-main event midway through the event after handing in a ridiculous scorecard.

Judge Howie Booth had a shocker of an evening in Perth, Australia during the heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Tai Tuivasa.

Within minutes of the completion of the fight, Booth had been removed from his assignment for the showdown between Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France. Thankfully, the judges weren't needed for the co-main event, as Kara-France landed a stunning first-round finish on the former flyweight title challenger.

The main event of the pay-per-view card saw Dricus Du Plessis shock the world after he submitted Israel Adesanya in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old South African native put on a scintillating performance in enemy territory to spoil 'The Last Stylebender's' comeback plans and once again showed why he's the best middleweight on the planet.

Booth Scored the Contest in Favour of Tuivasa

The other two judges had Rozenstruik as a clear winner

Heading into the heavyweight contest, it was expected that the pair wouldn't need the judges as both men are renowned for their knockout power.

That said, it ended up going the distance and by the end of the third round, it appeared clearly that Rozenstruik had done enough to get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

As Bruce Buffer read the scorecards, fans inside the arena were left stunned to hear that one judge had it in favour of Tuivasa. Not just that, but by a wide score of 30-27.

Many believed the fight was the exact opposite way, as David Lethaby had declared on his card. MMA fans instantly took to social media to express their views, with many claiming it was “one of the worst cards in memory”.

The opinion was unanimously agreed, and even the commission in Perth shared the same views of the fans as they opted to take action immediately.

Very quickly, a decision was made to remove Booth from his position, where he had been assigned to the night’s co-main event. First reported by Kevin Iole, it was decided that he would be “done for the night” after such a shocking call. His dismissal was then announced on the live broadcast by Jon Anik - who confirmed he was off the co-main event.

“Don’t forget that the Western Australian Combat Sports Commission are the lead committee here,” said UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content David Shaw. “They are responsible for all of those decisions.

“I guess someone made the call that the performance was probably not worth keeping them [Booth] involved for the rest of the night… It’s good checks and balances, everybody needs to be held to a high standard.

“If I don’t do my job or you don’t do your job maybe it’s good to sit on the bench for a while and reconsider the work. Try to figure out how to get back on track and do a better job next time. I think generally in life that’s a decent principle. But it’s not for me to say whether it was right or wrong from the commission.”

Rozenstruik's Reaction to the Controversial Call

It could've affected his UFC career

After the fight, Rozenstruik had his say on the scorecard - which could've affected his career had he been handed the defeat.

While the first round was a subdued affair, the second round saw Rozenstruik land a series of heavy blows to leave Tuivasa bloodied and fighting for survival, but the Australian managed to swing back a few times to ensure he made it to the bell.

The third round saw Rozenstruik control proceedings once again, while Tuivasa attempted to land several brutal blows in a bid to secure a finish.

Following the final bell, Rozenstruik felt the scorecard was a wild one, but was happy with how quickly a decision to rectify was made.

“That was crazy,” he told media after the fight, before adding a cheeky, but hilarious jab: “It might be a judge from Australia, but it’s fine.”

When he was informed of the decision to remove Booth for the rest of the evening, he told the reporter: “He better [be].”