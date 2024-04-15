Highlights Vaseline is crucial for UFC fighters, reducing friction, preventing cuts, and minimising swelling during intense fights.

The substance creates a protective barrier, allowing the skin to remain soft and stretchy, aiding in performance and safety.

However, excessive use can lead to unfair advantages, affecting submissions and even causing a fighter's disqualification.

At any UFC event, we saw plentiful hard-hitting match-ups between elite fighters. But within each fight, there is always one common pre-fight addition that most fighters acquire. We've all seen it happen, but we may not know why it happens. Until now!

Prior to entering the cage, you will see a cutman rub Vaseline onto a fighter’s face – applying it to their cheeks, eyebrows, and nose. Vaseline has been a key tool and has been applied to fighters for years, however, many fans may be unsure as to why the substance is regularly used.

Why UFC Fighters Use Vaseline

The practice of applying Vaseline serves crucial purposes to the fighters, ensuring their well-being and performance levels during the fight. Firstly, the product is applied to create a protective barrier to the skin of fighters. In the UFC, fighters are susceptible to a range of different physical attacks, ranging from punches, elbows, kicks, and many more. By applying a thin layer of Vaseline, it reduces the friction created from these attacks. From this, the lubrication created on the skin reduces the likelihood of cuts or abrasions appearing. This can be a huge when competing, as cuts can be decisive to a fighter’s chance of being victorious.

Vaseline allows for the skin to be soft and stretchy rather than dried out, which as a result decreases the amount of friction and allows for movement in the skin when struck. In some cases, when the skin does cut, Vaseline can minimise the harsh effects by acting as a temporary seal, allowing the fighter to continue to compete without any impairments.

Additionally, Vaseline can also be an aid in minimising swelling. When applied, the protective barrier formed also seals in any moisture to the skin which prevents any further irritation and increase of damage.

Are There Rules About Using Vaseline

Vaseline can be regularly topped up in-between rounds, ensuring the skin is moist and to protect any new cuts that have appeared. However, the amount applied to a fighter is monitored as if it is used in excess, massive advantages can be gained. As it is a lubricant, if too much of it is used, it could allow for fighters to unfairly slip out of any potential submissions, gaining an unfair advantage. Due to this, within the UFC, rubbing any Vaseline onto the body is deemed illegal.

It could also have effects on the surface of the Octagon, causing an unnecessary, harmful surface for the fighters which could have huge ramifications on fights and safety. Therefore, it is upon the referee to determine whether a fighter is overapplying the substance. If overused, drastic action can be taken that could result in disciplinary actions or even a disqualification for the fighter.

Where Vaseline can be an important tool for fighters, it is important that it is not abused for the safety of themselves and others.