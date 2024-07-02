Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov's bank accounts have reportedly been seized due to an apparent $3 million tax debt, according to multiple reports.

Reports suggest Khabib Nurmagomedov's bank accounts have been seized due to a $3 million tax debt. Nurmagomedov, a former UFC lightweight champion, retired unbeaten in 2022 with a perfect pro MMA record of 29-0 (8 KOs and 11 submissions), having ran a gauntlet up to his last fight, beating the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Though UFC boss Dana White attempted to lure Nurmagomedov back to the Octagon for a 30th and final fight, the Dagestan fighter never relented as he said he made a promise to his mother to stop competing, after the loss of his father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov's Bank Accounts Reportedly Seized

Former fighter apparently owes $3 million in tax

According to reports in Russia, from Mash and REN TV, Nurmagomedov's personal accounts are frozen in Russia. The Russian Federal Tax Service (FTS) seemingly confirmed as such on its website, saying: "There are valid decisions on suspension for the specified taxpayer."

Per MSN, which cites the Russian news agency Tass, Nurmagomedov's representatives denied an initial allegation of tax evasion.

"The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them."

It Follows a Rough Week For The Fighter

Police raided Nurmagomedov's gym

It's been a rough week for Nurmagomedov as, according to Sports Illustrated on June 28, police raided the fighter's gym reportedly as part of search measures linked with terror attacks in Dagestan, which Nurmagomedov condemned. SI said the gym was "swarming with authorities."

The attack on June 23 caused 21 deaths, including that of MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a suspected terrorist according to Sports Illustrated. There was considerable damage to a synagogue in Makhachkala, which was on fire at the time. Terrorists also caused a separate fighter to a second synanogogue in Derbent, which is 80 miles south of Makhachkala.

To Red Corner MMA, Nurmagomedov said:

"[The terrorist] is not our student, that is absolute nonsense, it's not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team."

It did not take long for Nurmagomedov's UFC rival Conor McGregor to react as the Irishman posted a series of comments on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, which have since been removed from the platform. In one post, he said "Conor was right" and in another he targeted Nurmagomedov's MMA manager Ali Abdulaziz.