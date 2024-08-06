Highlights Yaraoslava Mahuchikh claimed the gold medal in the women's high jump event at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old is often seen in a sleeping back trackside while waiting for her attempts.

Athletes can be forced to wait as long as 30 minutes between their goes.

Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh may be the most dominant female athlete in the high jump right now, but it's her unusual method of resting in between her attempts during the event that has everyone talking. The 22-year-old leaped to gold in Paris after clearing 2.00m on her first attempt to take the crown over Australia's Nicola Olyslagers.

Mahuchikh's place at the top of the podium makes her just the second Ukrainian to have won gold this summer after the women's sabre team also took the crown in fencing. A large part of the high jumper's success is down to how she deals with her lengthy waits between competing, which involves bringing a sleeping bag down to the side.

Mahuchikh Logical Use of Sleeping Bag

The athlete has been using this method since 2018

As eagle-eyed fans have been quick to spot, the Ukranian can often be seen resting in a sleeping bag during the event, in which she can be waiting close to half an hour between her attempts. The reason behind her chosen method of relaxation has a couple of different functions, one of which is that it helps her feel comfortable, as she explained to TIME:

"I feel comfortable when I lay and sometimes I can watch the clouds. Sometimes I can count numbers, 1,2,3,4, or breathe in, breathe out. It's like, relax, [and] not think about that I'm at [the] stadium."

According to a report from the New York Times, Mahuchikh began this tradition in 2018, the same year she brought home the Youth Olympics title. As well as relaxing her, there is also a scientific meaning behind the method too, as it has been stated that it was Serhii Stepanov, who helps coach the Ukranian star alongside his wife, Tetiena Stepanova, who recommended lying down as sitting in between turns would cause blood to travel to the bottom of her legs which could then impact her future attempts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mahuchikh holds the Youth Olympics high jump record with a jump of 1.95m.

The method is not one that is commonly used, but other athletes do have other superstitions and ways to relax in their downtime. Silver medalist Olyslagers can often be seen writing in a journal to keep her mind occupied while waiting for the call to step up for her turn.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mahuchikh Explains How Many Sleeping Bags She Goes Through

The 22-year-old revealed that each one has a short life span

While the star's habits have seemingly helped her reach the heights of the sport that she has, it has at least come at some marginal financial cost, as Mahuchikh has explained that she has to buy a new sleeping bag every year because of the previous ones being worn down by the spikes on her shoes:

"It's really difficult [because we have spikes]. But I advise all girls to have this mat and blanket because it's really comfortable to lay in different weather, because when it's raining, it's okay. It never gets hot because it's a camping blanket."

As well as the sleeping bag, the Olympic champion also brings a yoga mat with her track-side.