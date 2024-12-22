Summary Despite his recent successes with Aston Villa, Unai Emery struggled massively as manager of Arsenal.

Poor quality signings and tactical struggles meant that Emery's Arsenal team never found true consistency.

Replacing a figure like Arsene Wenger, a true legend of the club, was always going to be difficult.

Unai Emery is, at least now, considered one of the world’s best managers within football. The Spaniard has managed in England, Russia and France as well as his native country and has been in charge of Midlands club Aston Villa since late 2022, when he was appointed to replace Steven Gerrard, who now manages in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to his time with the Villans, Emery was best known to most in England for his time with Arsenal, who he joined in 2018 soon after finishing his second season with Paris Saint-Germain in France. Given his reputation, it can be easy to forget that his time with the Gunners was objectively a failure.

Emery struggled with the language barrier at a club that were entering a period of rebuild, but that is not to say that Emery’s Arsenal woes were entirely circumstantial. It begs the question, however, just why was the Spaniard dismissed as Arsenal manager in 2019?

Poor Transfers

With Aston Villa, Emery has made some smart additions, such as Pau Torres, the now-departed Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans on a free transfer and more, displaying a competent understanding of the market and his team’s needs. Emery made 12 signings for Arsenal during his stint as the club’s manager, though unfortunately struggled to tune success out of most of them.

This was not true of all the Spaniard’s additions, mind you. Emery was the man who brought both Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba to the Emirates, though both would find their form under Mikel Arteta rather than Emery. He too signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic, the left-back having displayed evident quality when fit and available.

The now-Aston Villa manager broke the Arsenal transfer record at the time when he signed Nicolas Pepe from Nice for over £70 million, but the Ivorian could never find his feet. Now playing in Turkey, he is considered one of the biggest transfer flops of all time.

Wanting to add experience to his side, Emery signed the likes of Sokratis, David Luiz and Stephan Leichtsteiner, but the aged defenders could not consistently play at an elite level and hindered the team more than they helped. Other signings included the disastrous loan signing of Denis Suarez and the additions of Dani Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi, who were both unable to do anything more than average in North London.

Tactical Mistakes

Emery is clearly a capable tactician. Prior to the wonders that he is currently working in the Midlands, Emery guided Villarreal to the Europa League final in 2021, overcoming Manchester United on penalties after a 1-1 draw. This was his fourth tournament victory, a record for any manager, having previously won three back-to-back with former club Sevilla.

At Arsenal though, for whatever reason, Emery’s tactics could never quite click. He struggled to find a true balance between three midfielders in his 3-4-1-2 system, with Lucas Torreira playing in a more advanced role despite being a naturally defensive player. At times, the Uruguayan was playing as something close to a false nine or second striker, a baffling idea to think about.

The Gunners played in quite a defensive set-up, aiming to utilise the pace of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in counter-attacking situations and while this worked at first, it did not take long for teams to catch on to how Arsenal were playing. The problem emerged when it became apparent that Arsenal apparently didn’t have a back-up plan of any sort.

Arsenal also had their defensive struggles. In the only season that Emery finished with the club, they placed fifth and conceded 51 goals, over 10 more than any other team above them. Their centre-back options were predominantly veterans of the game, older players who were not quite at their physical peak anymore or generally weren’t at a level to compete for the biggest honours.

Replacing Arsene Wenger

Perhaps the biggest challenge that Unai Emery faced in North London was never to do with the implementation of tactics, or the gradual introduction of new signings, but replacing a manager like Arsene Wenger. Wenger served as Arsenal boss for over two decades, bringing with him a complete overhaul of the club that saw them win trophies and compete with Europe’s elite, qualifying for the Champions League for 19 years in a row.

It was not just for Arsenal that Wenger served as an inspiration. His dietary regulations and methods of scouting were taken on board at least at some level by most clubs in the world, assisting the sport’s globalisation. The task of replacing a manager of a team the size of Arsenal is already a challenge, but this is intensified drastically when you are the successor to a bonafide legend of the club and game.

In much the same way as problems emerged when David Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, Emery was always going to be held to the highest standards set by Wenger, regardless of whether that was a conscious decision or not.

Opinions on Wenger lowered slightly, at least in the short term, towards the end of his tenure, though his overarching legacy has not been damaged and rightly so. The team was ageing and being outsmarted tactically and it was this side that Emery inherited. That does not absolve him of all blame for Arsenal’s misfortunes across his tenure as manager, but it could serve as something of an explanation into why the manager who, just three years later, could implement such inspiration into Aston Villa, could not do so in North London.