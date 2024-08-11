Highlights Hamish Kerr and Shelby McEwen opted against sharing guaranteed gold in the men's high jump event.

Team USA's McEwen is reported to have said he was "all for" a jump-off to decide an outright winner.

McEwen's decision not to share gold cost his country the chance to go level at the top of the medals table.

Hamish Kerr claimed New Zealand’s first Olympic high jump gold, beating America’s Shelby McEwen in a thrilling final. McEwen was forced to settle for silver after turning down an opportunity to share the top prize.

The pair were left tied at 2.36 metres after both failing at 2.38 metres and now had to decide between sharing the gold medal, emulating Qatar’s Mutaz Barsham and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi in the Tokyo games three years ago, or participating in a jump-off.

There was a brief meeting between McEwen and Kerr after Kerr’s final attempt at 2.38 metres, and they decided to have a jump-off to have one outright winner. Per Yahoo Sports, McEwen said: "I'm all for it," as the pair discussed whether they would compete in the tie-breaker.

In a jump-off, athletes get one opportunity to clear the previous failed height, then the crossbar is lowered or raised until only one jumper succeeds. The tension in the stadium became tangible as both jumpers missed 2.36 metres, however, the winner was to be shortly decided as Kerr cleared 2.34 metres and McEwen failed leaving Kerr with the first High jump gold medal for New Zealand.

Shelby McEwen's Call Not to Share Olympic Gold Costs Team USA

Country could have drawn level with China at the top of the gold medal table

Had they decided to share the gold it would have been the second time in as many Olympic Games that the split had happened, with the first being the unforgettable moment between Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi where they celebrated their shared glory together on the track, making Olympic history.

Both Barshim and Tamberi competed this year, with Barshim doing enough to secure himself a bronze and Tamberi finishing a below-par 11th having had serious health issues preceding the final.

Despite mixed social media reactions, the result was an impressive one for both Kerr and McEwen who finished 10th and 12th respectively at the Tokyo Olympics - with McEwen entering a personal best en route to his silver medal.

Sharing Olympic medals is a rare occurrence as explained by Mutaz Barshim who told the New York Post earlier this year: "To be honest, it will never happen again. It was a one-time thing. Coming back from injuries and a dark place, I wanted to do something different, something with a different meaning."

With that result, the medal table does not look favourable for Team USA going into the final day of this Olympics with China ahead by one gold medal. But if the United States can end the day with at least the same number of gold medals as China, then they will top the table with a higher overall medal total.