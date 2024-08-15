Despite being initially cleared, a star Olympic athlete now faces the possibility of a four-year ban following a positive doping test. This could significantly impact the career of USA sprinter, Erriyon Knighton, who is a 200m specialist.

Knighton, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is a 20-year-old sprinter who finished an impressive fourth in the 200m race, following closely behind Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, and Noah Lyles.

Controversy Surrounding Erriyon Knighton

Knighton's Olympic participation was in doubt due to a positive USADA test before the US Olympic trials. However, an independent adjudicator ruled that his positive result was from consuming contaminated meat.

Following the decision, a USADA statement said: "After the hearing, the arbitrator determined that Knighton's positive test was more likely than not caused by consuming meat contaminated with trenbolone, which is a known livestock growth promoter that is used legally in beef cattle produced in and exported to the United States. Knighton tested positive despite any fault or negligence, so he will not face a period of ineligibility. Since the sample was collected out-of-competition, there are no competitive results to disqualify."

At the time, Knighton was relieved and delighted with the outcome, stating: "You know, in my heart I never did [anything] wrong. I've always been a good athlete, so I'm going to be able to run ... it's kind of a relief that I made the team. You know, I'm always grateful to step on the track."

However, the USADA statement's bottom line hinted at a potential fallout: "Both WADA and the Athletics Integrity Unit exercised their right under the rules to observe the evidentiary hearing, and both have a right to appeal the arbitrator's decision."

The Athletics Integrity Unit has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Knighton could now face a ban of up to four years if their appeal is successful, according to a report from The Times. That would be a devastating blow for the young sprinter and almost certainly rule him out of the 2028 LA Olympics.

Usain Bolt Tipped Knighton For Greatness

Knighton's career has been on an upward trajectory, so much so, Olympic legend Usain Bolt had high praise for him before the Olympics.

"There is one kid who had my attention for a while. His name is Knighton, and he is from the States. He ran 19.40-something," Bolt told The Obi One Podcast.

"He's only just turning 20. So he was pretty good. But it's all about developing the talent. You have to find a good coach, someone to nurture and understand how to nurture the talent and help to build that talent."

Sprinting has had many controversies, with athletes returning positive drug tests. These have often blighted the sport and caused negative headlines. Knighton's case could be another controversial story that impacts his career and the public perception of the sport.