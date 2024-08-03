Highlights Usain Bolt holds the world records for both the 100m and 200m sprints, but no longer has nine Olympic gold medals to his name.

The lost gold medal was from the Beijing 2008 men's 4x100m relay, impacting Bolt's 'triple-triple' achievement of winning three events in three consecutive Olympics.

Despite losing one gold medal, Bolt remains proud of his career achievements and impact on the sport.

Usain Bolt is perhaps the greatest sprinter the world has ever seen, as the Jamaican holds the world record for both the 100m sprint and 200m sprint. However, he is no longer the joint record holder when it comes to Olympic gold medals in men's athletics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Usain Bolt holds the world record for the 100m sprint (9.58 seconds) and the 200m sprint (19.19 seconds).

The iconic runner levelled both Paavo Nurmi and Carl Lewis' tallies of nine gold medals at the Games. However, after retiring in 2017, Bolt was famously stripped of one of his titles, meaning he now only holds eight gold medals at the Olympics.

He won his awards in three successive Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 - before handing up his running shoes permanently in 2017. In the same year, the record breaker found out that one of his Olympic golds would be torn away from him.

Why Bolt Lost Ninth Gold Medal

It was through no fault of his own

According to talkSPORT, the medal that Bolt can no longer boast is from the men’s 4x100m relay in Beijing 2008. This was the third first-place finish he secured at that particular Olympic event in China, but the actions of one of his teammates are the reason it's no longer recognised on his CV.

Bolt lined up as part of a four-man Jamaican team for the event alongside Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, and Michael Frater. Nine years after they won the gold medal, Fraser was found guilty of doping and all four men lost their claim to a gold medal as a result.

3:02 Related Kylian Mbappe vs Usain Bolt 100m Race Simulated A 100m race between the fastest human in history and arguably the world's quickest footballer has been simulated.

Having used performance-enhancing drugs before the Olympics, Fraser was stripped of all the medals he won, not only the gold in question. This impacted his teammates in the 2008 relay, who suffered the consequences of their compatriot's actions.

Bolt Lost His 'Triple-Triple' Achievement

He is still extremely proud of his career achievements

There was an even bigger impact on the legacy of the 37-year-old. He retired as the only man in history to have won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events in three consecutive Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016).

He still holds the achievement of winning the individual events in all three Games, and he remains proud of that achievement. Speaking about losing his gold medal, Bolt stated:

"I am disappointed based on losing a medal. But it won't take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that’s the key thing.”

Bolt is relatively calm about seeing the title stripped from his extensive list of honours. He continued to say: "What can you do? I've done all I wanted in the sport, I have really impacted the sport, I've really accomplished a lot, so for me, I can’t complain."

He set the record for both the 100m and 200m sprints in 2009, which still stand 15 years later. It's unlikely either world record will be broken any time soon. Despite being stripped of one Olympic gold medal, no one can argue with the achievements Bolt managed in the world of athletics.