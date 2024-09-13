Mauricio Pochettino being named the manager of the United States Men's National Team may have been a strange move, but it's not as bizarre as the fact that the Argentinian used to keep a box of lemons in his office while working in the Premier League. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss would lead the Stars and Stripes out for their home World Cup in 2026 following his exit from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The move to international football may be a head-scratching one for some, but this is the same man who used the sour citrus fruit to help improve his former players' morale. As baffling as it seems, there is actually a strong cultural reason behind it.

Related Boehly and Eghbali 'Disagreed' Over Pochettino at Chelsea Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was keen for Mauricio Pochettino to remain in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat

Pochettino Used Lemons to 'Soak up Negative Energy'

Lemons have a strong symbolic meaning in different cultures

According to a report from the Athletic, the former PSG man holds the belief that lemons serve a much greater purpose than producing lemonade. He kept a large box of them in his office at the Premier League club’s training ground in Cobham, south of London, a practice he had started several years earlier on the advice of a friend. This was a reflection of his broader spiritual belief in "energia universal," a higher form of energy that people could connect with and even harness if they opened their minds.

The fruit is regarded as sacred in Hindu faith, and is also used to warn off evil spirits in other traditions. They have been credited with healing and purification properties, and some even claimed that lemons promote positive energy, inspiration, personal growth, prosperity, luck, and love. However, it was still unclear whether they could heal muscle or serious ligament injuries.

Pochettino believed that lemons could absorb negative energy like a sponge from their environment, and even from the people who visited his office. He was known to keep a tray of lemons on his desk during his time as Spurs manager, and he replaced them every 10 days, or sometimes sooner, as they supposedly became filled with the bad vibes they had absorbed. While the legitimacy of this method can be questioned, it did not appear to help his fortunes in West London, as Chelsea finished sixth in his only campaign at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pochettino finished inside the top four in four of his nine seasons in the Premier League.

Related Why Mauricio Pochettino Decided to Become New USA Soccer National Team Coach The U.S. Soccer Federation traveled to Spain to make the pitch to Pochettino, who turns out had his own reasons for taking the USMNT job.

Pochettino Believes USA Can Win World Cup

The country is one of three host nations in 2026

After being announced as the new USMNT head coach, the 52-year-old made the bold claim to suggest that his side, who failed to qualify from their group in the Copa America, could go all the way and lift their first World Cup. Speaking in his first press conference, the Argentine said:

"We need to believe in big things that we can win, not only a game, but the World Cup. If we don’t the journey will be difficult. We have to think big. That is the only way to put your talent in the service of the team. It is a massive challenge."

Pochettino was also quick to describe the Women's head coach, Emma Hayes, as the best in the world. The pair were both managers at Stamford Bridge last season, with Hayes leading the Blues women's team to their fifth consecutive WSL title.