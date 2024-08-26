VAR was unable to intervene and disallow Cole Palmer's stunning goal for Chelsea against Wolves on Sunday afternoon because of an unusual rule that prevents the divisive technology from reviewing restarts.

The Blues cruised to an emphatic 6-2 victory at Molineux in the Premier League. But while things looked straightforward for Enzo Maresca's side from the outside looking in, the game was evenly poised at half-time, and it has emerged that a refereeing error resulted in Palmer's goal being allowed to stand.

Chelsea opened the scoring through Nicolas Jackson in just the second minute before Matheus Cunha levelled - with Palmer then putting his side back in front as the England man sensationally lofted the ball over Jose Sa. Jergen Strand Larsen equalised just moments later, but footage has cast doubt over the validity of Palmer's wonderstrike

Why Palmer's Goal Should Not Have Stood

Restarts are not included in VAR protocol

Of all eight goals scored in Sunday's thriller, Palmer's audacious chip was the pick of the bunch. But the goal would not have stood had VAR been able to intervene, and play would have been brought back.

Per beIN Sports, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had taken his goal-kick from a restart while the ball was still rolling in the build up to the goal - meaning it should have been disallowed. Due to the goal not breaking any of the official rules needed for a VAR review, however, it was not checked.

VAR protocol requires that goals and incidents are checked over by officials at Stockley Park for goals that shouldn't stand or a goal that wasn't awarded, penalty decisions, red cards or mistaken identity. But restarts are not included in the protocol. Only intervention at the time from referee Darren England and his fellow match officials could have prevented play from continuing.

Instead, as no official saw the incident at the time, the goal stood, and the result was yet another superb goal for Palmer to add to his catalogue of stunning strikes since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last summer. See the goal below:

Palmer Continues Scintillating Form

The 22-year-old has picked up where he left things last term

Needless to say, things could have been different for Chelsea had the officials spotted Sanchez's rolling restart, as Wolves may have gone into the break 2-1 up. But nothing should be taken away from Palmer, who appears to be continuing his incredible run of goalscoring form after finishing as Chelsea's top scorer last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player contributed to more goals in the 2023-24 Premier League season than Cole Palmer (33), with Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland achieving 32.

After scoring just before half-time, the 22-year-old then set up Noni Madueke three times in the second-half to notch a trilogy of assists. The near-perfect afternoon was then wrapped up in the 80th minute as substitutes Pedro Neto and Joao Felix combined to ensure the Blues would leave the West Midlands with a convincing 6-2 result.

It was also the best possible response for the club after a difficult 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City to start the season, in addition to criticism aimed at their signings, the size of their squad and treatment of unwanted stars like Raheem Sterling. Next up for Palmer and co. is the second-leg of their Europa Conference League fixture against Servette - in which they currently lead 2-0 - followed by a visit from Crystal Palace in the Premier League.