Erling Haaland finally managed to score against Real Madrid as Manchester City took the lead against the Spanish side in their Champions League play-off match on Tuesday night. The two sides met at the Etihad with a place in the knockout stages of the iconic tournament on the line and despite the visitors being dominant early on, it was Pep Guardiola's side who broke the deadlock, but they had to wait a while before they could celebrate the strike.

After a lovely bit of play down the left-hand side saw Haaland drive into the box, the ball was chested into his path by Josko Gvardiol and he slotted the ball home. After initially celebrating the goal, City were then forced to wait with bated breath as the officials and VAR took a look at whether the Norwegian was offside.

The incident took four minutes to check and Mark Clattenburg was on hand to join the commentary team and tell them why the officials were taking so long to determine whether to award the strike or not. It all came down to the ball.

Related Every Champions League Club's Chance of Winning Competition Calculated [2024/25] From Liverpool to Celtic, each club in the 2024/25 Champions League have had their chance of success calculated by Opta Analyst.

They Had to Use the Line of the Ball to Determine the Offside

The automated system uses players

Typically, the automated offside system used in the Champions League uses the players' bodies to determine whether someone was offside or not. Due to the nature of the goal, though, this time they were forced to use the ball's position to figure out whether Haaland was behind it as it was played to him.

The situation was eventually cleared up and it was determined that the striker was behind the ball and the goal was allowed to stand. Forcing the players to stand around and wait for four minutes while the officials came to a decision didn't sit right with Alan Shearer who was providing commentary on the fixture, though.

The former Newcastle United man said: "It's not acceptable that players are made to wait for that long." For City, though, the goal would have been worth the wait.