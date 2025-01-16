Tottenham fans have voiced their anger on social media after Arsenal capitalised on a controversial corner decision in the north London derby. Despite enduring heavy pressure early on at the Emirates Stadium, the visitors stunned the home crowd when Son Heung-min volleyed from the edge of the box to give them an early lead.

Their lead was short-lived, as Gabriel's header deflected off Dominic Solanke and into the net. The goal sparked heated debate online, with replays showing the corner should not have been awarded. The ball had come off Leandro Trossard's knee after ricocheting between him and Pedro Porro, but the corner stood. Gabriel initially received credit for the goal, though it was later officially chalked down as an own goal by Solanke.

Just four minutes later, Trossard himself sealed Arsenal's 2-1 victory, giving Mikel Arteta his first Premier League double over their local rivals. Meanwhile, frustrated Tottenham fans questioned why VAR didn't intervene - but there’s an explanation.

Why VAR Could Not Intervene With Corner Decision

Explanation has been given

Tottenham players were spotted confronting the referee as they left the pitch, voicing their frustration over the late first-half controversy. Despite the mistake, VAR was powerless to intervene, as the technology could only review the attacking possession phase leading to a goal. In this instance, the review began with the corner itself and not the decision to award it, The Mirror has reported.

Tottenham couldn’t recover from Arsenal's late first-half surge, although they nearly snatched a draw in the dying moments when Pedro Porro’s effort struck the post. It now means Ange Postcoglu's side have suffered 11 defeats in the Premier League this term, with just three teams having endured more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham's 11 losses are their joint-most at this stage of a season (also 11 in 1997/98, 2003/04, and 2008/09.

As for Arsenal, they closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool after their biggest roadblock to a first title in two decades fell to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest the night prior. They host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, aiming to narrow the four-point gap even further, though the Reds still have a game in hand.