While Premier League clubs await the beginning of a new season, there is an ongoing saga happening in the background which all clubs are following with a keen interest. Manchester City's trial into their 115 charges for breaching the English top flight's financial rules is due to get underway and is set to begin next month. But a verdict into the matter will likely not be reached until Spring next year, per reports.

The current Premier League champions were charged with multiple breaches of FFP rules back in February 2023, which followed UEFA's own investigation into the club's finances. The Cityzens were initially banned from European competition for two years in February 2020, before an appeal saw that lifted.

However, England's elite division proceeded to charge City for breaking the league's financial rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018. But while the trial is due to get underway in the near future, any outcome will not be known until a much later date.

City's Trial Expected to Last 10 Weeks

Sheer volume of evidence to examine means verdict will take a while

It is expected that the trial into the 115 charges will last at least 10 weeks, with mountains of evidence presented by both the Premier League and Man City. And the sheer volume of supporting information is also why any verdict will take some time for a verdict to be confirmed.

According to Sky Sports, the independent commission who are conducting the trial will then need to consider all the evidence they have heard and what decision should be reached for each charge, something which could take months due to "the volume of charges and amount of information to be reviewed." Because of that, it has been estimated that a verdict could arrive as late of March.

Any outcome could then be delayed further as City reserve the right to appeal any punishment handed to them. In a separate case, City have launched legal action against the Premier League over association party transaction rules. They have assembled a 165-page legal document in which they have claimed that they are victims of 'discrimination', with reports stating that the case will be resolved in the next two weeks.

Premier League CEO Hoping For Fast Resolution

Richard Masters wants case to be heard and answer reached swiftly

Speaking to BBC Sport about the upcoming hearing into City's 115 charges, Premier League CEO Richard Masters expressed his desire for the case to be resolved as swiftly as possible. With the matter continuing to unfold in the background of the 2024/25 season, Masters said that it was 'self-evident' that answers were now needed after over a year of uncertainty.

"It is time now for the case to resolve itself. It’s been going on for a number of years and I think it’s self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered."

When asked why he could not be more open about the case, Masters added: "Quite simply, it's not within our rules to be able to do so. What we do is we publish charges when they are made and we publish decisions when they are made. The bit in between is managed by an independent panel and they're very clear that they want that process to be confidential."