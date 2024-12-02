In a chaotic Qatar Grand Prix that saw multiple drivers' races affected by penalties, McLaren saw their hopes of winning the Constructors' Championship in Lusail dashed after Lando Norris was hit with a controversial stop-and-go penalty after ignoring yellow flags because of debris on the track.

At the time the flags were waved due to Alex Albon's wing mirror falling off, Norris was challenging Max Verstappen for first place. Although his goal of winning the 2024 Drivers' Championship was put beyond reach at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a win for Norris would have been huge for McLaren in their battle for the constructors' title.

However, fans were unfortunately denied a potential grandstand finish to the race when Norris was hit with a 10-second penalty for failing to lift [take his foot off the accelerator] under double waved yellows on the main straight. The Brit was hot on the tail of Verstappen for the race lead, looking to close a two-second gap, when the pair began to start lap 30, when the flags were waved.

Close

Max Verstappen Demonstrated his Elite Racing Instincts When Avoiding Yellow Flags Penalty

Reigning world champion even had the presence of mind to let his team know Lando hadn't followed the rules

Fans were confused upon seeing the replay of the moment mid-coverage as it seemed neither driver slowed down, only to be clarified that the replay was of the following lap where the yellow lights were alight. The FIA stewards confirmed in their statement that Norris had not slowed in a position where he was expected to be under double yellow flag conditions based on observing telemetry data and his onboard audio.

Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson could not help but celebrate the racing smarts of Verstappen for lifting without any prompting from his team:

"The impressive thing is that Max, crafty Max, with no light on [lifted]. That’s why he is a four-time world champion! He reacted to two yellow flags without a light and without the help of his engineer. Then he dobbed in his mate!"

The penalty ruined Norris's chances to challenge for the win, with the McLaren driver having to recover to 10th (plus the extra point for fastest lap) in the latter stages to rescue some points for his team's battle for the Constructors' Championship. The team have since announced that they intend to appeal the penalty - although their chances of success would not appear to be high.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: McLaren are looking to win the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 1998.

2024 Constructors' Championship (as of 02/12/24) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 640 2. Ferrari 619 3. Red Bull 581 4. Mercedes 446 5. Aston Martin 92

While the act that led to the penalty cannot be disputed, some feel that the consequence was harsh on Norris due to the belief that at least the Virtual Safety Car should have been deployed at that point, an opinion shared by former world champion Jenson Button.

The 2009 Drivers' Champion said: "It seems severe because it feels like the yellow flag shouldn’t still have been there. There should have been a Virtual Safety or a Safety Car to remove the mirrors. If there’s a yellow flag, you have to lift, so you get a penalty. A shame. This was not the only incident of note during the race weekend that has shone light on the FIA, and not in a good way."

The lack of any safety car or virtual safety car until it was too late due to Albon's debris on the main straight was met with confusion, as there was no opportunity for any marshals to retrieve it safely. Eventually, the broken mirror was run over by Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, resulting in more spread out and dangerous debris that led to punctures for Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz and the late arrival of the Safety Car.

After a thrilling battle for the 2024 Constructors' Championship, it would be highly unfortunate if the destination of the title is decided by Norris' penalty in Qatar.