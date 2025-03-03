Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has shed light on why Victor Lindelof was chosen to take a crucial penalty in Sunday’s disappointing FA Cup defeat to Fulham. The holders bowed out in the fifth round after the Swedish defender and Joshua Zirkzee saw their consecutive spot-kicks denied by Bernd Leno.

The shootout was required after Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant late strike in regulation time cancelled out Calvin Bassey’s header in a tightly contested 1-1 draw. Neither team managed to find a breakthrough during extra time, leading to the decisive penalties. Following United’s shootout victory over Arsenal in the third round, expectations were high for another success at Old Trafford.

By the time Lindelof and Zirkzee stepped up, Captain Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Casemiro had already converted their penalties. However, Andre Onana was unable to stop any of Fulham’s spot-kicks, with Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge, Willian, and Antonee Robinson all finding the net. The decision to entrust such a high-pressure penalty to Lindelof - who has played just 60 minutes of league football this season - left many United fans questioning the call.

Ruben Amorim Explains Lindelof Penalty Decision

The Swede was full of confidence heading into the shootout

Linedlof was handed the fourth penalty shot in the Red Devils' camp, placing him ahead of more attacking teammates like Alejandro Garnacho, Chido Obi-Martin, and Noussair Mazraoui. Amorim explained afterward (see 5:03 of the video below for his penalty):

“He was really confident to take a shot. He’s training really well, scoring in training. It was an obvious choice.”

Needless to say, confidence doesn't always translate to quality, and United bowed out of the FA Cup before the quarter-final draw, where Fulham were handed a visit from London rivals Crystal Palace on March 29.

The glaring weakness for the Red Devils remains their inability to score goals, as regular starter Rasmus Hojlund made it 18 consecutive games across all competitions without scoring. As United continue to slump, focus will naturally fall on the summer transfer period more and more.