One of the potential reasons why Vince McMahon never gave Samoa Joe either the Universal or WWE Championship may have been revealed online.

Winning the WWE title is probably the highest accolade that a wrestler could achieve in their career. For the biggest wrestling company in the world see someone as a viable option to hold their top prize may be the ultimate sign of trust.

Yet, there are some truly legendary superstars who are missing from the list of WWE Champions. It might be hard to believe that the likes of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, Mr. Perfect and Razor Ramon have never reached the mountaintop in Vince McMahon’s company, on top of that, there are some active wrestlers who the WWE universe also can’t believe have never held the gold.

Samoa Joe was never WWE Champion

One name that jumps out to many wrestling fans is Samoa Joe, who was signed to WWE for seven years between 2015 and 2022. As with most new signings at the time, the former ROH star began his time in NXT, where those in charge of the developmental instantly showed faith in him by giving him the black and gold brand’s top championship.

He actually became the first-ever two-time NXT Champion in 2017, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the title. Yet, when it came time to think about moving him to the main roster, a run that started well fizzled out in disappointing fashion.

Within the first six months, Joe found himself face-to-face with then Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Many viewers felt as if Joe was a strong contender for the title at the time, though, The Beast’s reign continued and we got the feeling that the Samoan simply wasn’t the one that the company wanted to be circling around the main event scene.

It still seems like a missed opportunity for WWE to opt not to put one of their brand’s top prizes on Joe. He may not have been muscular, but his size certainly fits in with the type of star that higher-ups might have backed.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Vince McMahon wanted to have babyface champions in WWE

He is an incredibly charismatic man and is used best when playing a cocky-heel role. But, according to Road Dogg on his ‘Oh, You Didn’t Know’ podcast, it was exactly this that put Vince McMahon off pushing Joe to the moon, with the 78-year-old preferring more natural babyface characters to build the company around. Vince is a babyface champion guy, and I get that from a promotional standpoint, you’re not going to promote JBL, you’re going to promote Cena. I don’t know, I just feel like maybe that had something to do with it. I think Hunter realized that when he brought him back down to NXT, even if you can’t do nothing, just come and talk for us because you’re so good at it, and you have such great facials when you cut a promo.

These days, Samoa Joe finds himself in All Elite Wrestling, but, with a career spanning over 23 years, the submission specialist is a veteran of the industry who has worked in multiple promotions.

In particular, Joe, who was called 'one of the best wrestlers' of all time by Kurt Angle, gained a lot of his fanfare while working in Ring of Honor, becoming one of their first top stars. So, when he finally came to WWE, many assumed that he was a shoe in for the world title, though it looks like that will never happen.

As always, as more comes out about Vince McMahon’s opinions on former WWE stars, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.