A video has emerged of Erling Haaland being booed by his own supporters following Norway’s loss to Scotland in their European Championships qualifying match.

The incident occurred after the match as the team were getting ready to depart the stadium.

Manchester City’s talisman had opened the scoring for his country during the game, continuing his fine form which had seen him score 52 goals in a sky-blue shirt this season.

He converted a penalty just beyond the hour mark after being brought down inside the box by Ryan Porteous, and Norway looked set to record an important victory.

But two late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean ensured that Scotland made it three wins from three games in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side had previously beaten Spain and Cyprus in their first two matches.

Why Haaland was booed after the game

Following the match though, footage emerged of Haaland being booed by Norway supporters as he was leaving the stadium.

The video, uploaded by Mail Sport, shows sections of young fans all chanting the star’s name as they wait to meet the Man City record-breaker before he got on the team bus.

But when Haaland appears, the footage shows him giving the supporters a brief wave before getting on the bus, despite all the shouting in the background.

That did not appear to go down well with those who had waited to meet the 22-year-old star.

As the team bus pulls away from the fans, you can hear audible boos, with supporters understandably disappointed.

Haaland asked to be substituted

Norway’s match against Scotland was Haaland’s 64th game for club and country since the 2022/23 season began.

He has been excellent all season round, playing a crucial role in guiding Man City to three trophies on domestic and European fronts.

But after the match against Scotland, national team coach Stale Solbakken revealed that Haaland asked to be substituted late in the game, saying that he ran out of energy.

“He asked to be changed,” he said, as per GOAL. “We kept him on the pitch 10-12 minutes longer.

“In the last few minutes he was on the field, we played with one less man. He was completely empty.

“He has only played 60 minutes several times before. We're talking about it being 30 degrees, it's applied. He ran out of steam.”

It has been a busy week for Haaland, following City's Champions League triumph and the subsequent celebrations.

Perhaps his tiredness played a part in him boarding the team bus immediately after the game.

What next for Haaland?

The good news for the fatigued Haaland is that only one more match remains before the summer break.

Norway face Cyprus on Tuesday 20 June, hoping to keep their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 alive.

After that, Haaland will be on summer break for a few weeks, before reporting back for a gruelling pre-season with Man City.