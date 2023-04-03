Thierry Henry has reacted to Lionel Messi being booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Sunday night.

PSG fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Lyon with Bradley Barcola scoring the only goal of the game. It was the club's second consecutive loss and leaves them six points clear of both Lens and Marseille.

But before the match, Messi's name was booed by many home fans inside the Parc des Princes.

Why did PSG fans boo Messi?

Of course, this isn't the first time PSG supporters have booed their star players. It's not even the first time they've booed Messi.

There is still discontent regarding their Champions League failure as they were convincingly beaten by Bayern Munich. Their search for a first Champions League triumph continues.

But why is Messi being singled out?

Despite the Argentine scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season, some fans aren't convinced Messi really wants to be in France and there are doubts regarding his future. Messi's lucrative contract expires at the end of the season and there's been talk of a return to Barcelona.

And it's got to a point where some PSG fans clearly believe removing Messi from the wage bill will allow them to strengthen their squad.

But surely booing possibly the greatest player of all time isn't the answer.

Henry responds to PSG fans booing Messi

The actions of the PSG fans didn't go down well with Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman was appearing as a pundit in France for Amazon Prime, and he reacted to the booing by urging Messi to return to Barcelona.

“I would like to see him finish his career at Barça, it’s a wish,” admitted Henry. “I’m not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I’m happy to see him in the French league. But the boos last time didn’t help. Thirteen goals, thirteen assists (in Ligue 1 this season), we’re talking about the current best player in the world, OK?”

“It’s about the love of the game, for what he did for this club. He didn’t leave as he should have. It’s something that still bothers me, and I think it bothers him too.”

Galtier: Boos were 'hard to listen to'

PSG boss Christophe Galtier admitted the whistles were 'hard to listen to.'

“I found it hard to listen to (the whistles),” said Galtier.

“There may be expectations for Messi and Mbappe to unlock difficult situations. Messi tries very hard, they didn’t all work out, but around him, the other players also need to their jobs. Messi tried different things, some passes, situations. There were some technical mistakes in his link-up play. The whistles are hard to listen to because he gives so much, goals, assists.”