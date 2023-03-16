Sheffield United kept their six point advantage ahead of Middlesbrough in the Championship, looking for a return to the Premier League. Burnley are the runaway leaders in the division, with the top two automatically going up.

The Blades have a healthy cushion with nine games remaining, their destiny is firmly in their own hands, after their comeback win over middle table side Sunderland last night.

Edouard Michut gave the hosts the lead at The Stadium of Light, only to be pegged back in first half stoppage time by James McAtee. Then after the hour mark, Tommy Doyle completed the comeback and scoring to secure the three points. The strike was controversial with a potential offside, but it stood and saw the visitors return home with maximum points.

Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United

Over 37,000 people watched the clash on Wednesday evening, but one face in particular stood out in the crowd, Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembélé. This isn’t an early April Fool’s joke, he was genuinely there as you’ll see below.

The French star is currently sidelined through injury was picked up on Sky Sports’ cameras at the clash. He has often been linked with a move to England, but of course he’d end up at a top club in the top division, not the Championship, in all due respect.

So if it wasn’t with a potential transfer in the pipeline, why was Dembélé at The Stadium of Light? Plenty of fans have been bamboozled by his shock appearance, however, we now know the reason why he was there.

View: Ousmane Dembélé watches Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United

Dembélé has struck up a friendship with Sunderland owner, Kyril Louis Dreyfus, so he was watching on with his buddy in the stands, although I wouldn’t be getting too excited Sunderland fans, I don’t think the Frenchman’s wages would be affordable!

The Frechman also sent a message on his Instagram account to congratulate his friend and Sunderland when they returned to the Championship after their play-off success last summer, his social media also includes a number of snaps of the pair.

It appears the Championship is becoming a hub for big names in the footballing world, with FIFA president, Gianni Infantino a surprise guest at Millwall as they took on Norwich City at The Den earlier this month. Who could be the next big name at a game in the second tier and which game will they be taking in?!