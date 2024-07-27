Highlights Zinedine Zidane had an incredible legacy, winning both the World Cup and the Euros, and being named as the best player in both competitions.

Zidane delivered in big games, cementing his status as an all-time great.

Lionel Messi summed up the Frenchman in three words: "Elegant, artistic, magic."

Some football players are well understood to be on another level. Modern greats include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona are those of the past who also exist in the same tier as some of the world's greatest footballers.

Undoubtedly, Zinedine Zidane belongs in that category. Now a manager – and a very good one at that too – the Frenchman retired in 2006 after the infamous headbutt in the World Cup Final. Fortunately, his legacy is much greater than that one moment. But what made him such a good player?

Zidane's Incredible Career

Goals, assists and honours

Starting his career with French side Cannes in 1989, Zidane helped the club secure their first-ever European football berth by qualifying for the UEFA Cup, after finishing fourth in the league. By 1992, he'd been picked up by Bordeaux and would prove to be their greatest-ever footballer, winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 1995 and becoming Ligue 1 Player of the Year in 1996.

Juventus then snapped him up and he fast-established himself as one of European football's biggest stars. He'd win back-to-back Serie A titles, as well as lifting the Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Super Cup, Intertoto Cup, and Intercontinental Cup during his time in Italy. Painfully, he reached two Champions League finals but lost both.

That particular glory, however, would await him in Spain as he joined Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of about €77.5m (£65.5m). This would prove to be a sound investment with Zidane becoming a club legend, winning both La Liga and the Champions League among other honours in the famous white kit.

All the while, he would deliver time and time again for France. Making his debut in 1994, Zidane would play 108 times for his nation. He won both the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. He was named Player of the Tournament at that European Championship as well as receiving the Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament) at the 2006 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zidane is the only player in men's history to have won the World Cup and the European Championship and be named the best player in both competitions.

Individually, he has been named FIFA World Player of the Year three times (the most of any footballer). While he also won the 1998 Ballon d'Or.

Zidane Club and International Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Honours France 108 31 30 2 Cannes 71 6 0 0 Bordeaux 179 39 23 1 Juventus 212 31 50 6 Real Madrid 227 49 68 6

Zidane's Legacy

He was a big game player

It's not just that he picked up the trophies either and awards either, it's that he was so often the star man when counted upon. Take, for instance, the 1998 World Cup final. Coming up against Brazil, the Frenchman scored two goals for his country – both headers from corner kicks – as Les Blues won the game 3-0 (with Emmanuel Petit later adding a third). Zidane would be named Man of the Match, becoming an instant national hero and later receiving the Legion of Honour (the highest French order of merit).

Just four years later, he stepped up in another huge game. This time playing for Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final, Zizou scored perhaps the greatest goal in the competition's history, firing in that iconic volley as Los Blancos beat Bayer Leverkusen. He would also get Man of the Match in this match.

Even in his most infamous display, his final match as a footballer, he may have picked up a red card for that headbutt on Marco Materazzi but Zidane still stepped up and scored an unforgettable Panenka penalty while he was on the pitch. In short, he had a knack for always delivering when the lights shone brightest, cementing his status as a great.

Style of Play

"Elegant, artistic, magic"

Standing at 1.85 m (6 ft 1), Zidane had a broad frame but that didn't stop him from playing the game with the sort of grace befitting a balarina. His physical attributes allowed him to arrive in the box to score headers and volleys, while his outrageous technical ability and spatial awareness meant he could dictate games from deeper positions too.

Rob Smyth of The Guardian wrote of Zidane's unmatched ball control:

"In terms of ball retention he was probably the greatest player of all time, blessed with such grace and supernatural awareness that he could play a game of real-life Pac-Man and never be caught."

England all-time great Kevin Keegan was just as complimentary, as he said: "You look at Zidane and think 'I've never seen a player quite like that.' What sets Zidane apart is the way he manipulates a football, buying himself space that isn't there. Add his vision and it makes him very special."

Praise has been even stronger from his contemporaries. Indeed, despite starring alongside the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Luis Figo and Paul Scholes, David Beckham claimed the Frenchman was "the best player" he ever played with. Elsewhere, Juventus teammate Alessandro Del Piero said: "Zidane had an extraordinary talent, which contributed to his sole interest in helping the team. He was not a selfish player. He had a unique ability to be great and to be a team player. I was lucky to play with him."

Pele named him in his list of finest-ever players, while Messi – perhaps the greatest footballer of all time – put it most succinctly when talking about the Frenchman:

"Elegant, artistic, magic, he had it all.”

