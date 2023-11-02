Highlights FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, has been ranked as the worst stadium in the NFL for several years in a row, largely due to issues resulting from bad ownership and poor management.

The stadium's reputation is not entirely unfounded, as there have been numerous problems, including fan accidents, leaks, and expensive beer prices.

Despite its flaws, the FedEx Field game day experience can still be enjoyable, with a lively atmosphere, impressive pre-game performances, and generally good weather.

“FedEx Field is the worst stadium on the planet.”

“I thought people were over exaggerating, but FedEx Field is quite literally the worst stadium I’ve been to. Not only is it outdated, it’s a logistical nightmare and the staff, at no fault to them, didn’t seem prepared for massive crowds. A new stadium is needed ASAP.”

“I live here and I refuse to go to this game. FedEx Field—Absolute worst stadium.”

These are some of the opinions you can find on FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders. It is widely regarded by fans of all teams that this is one of the worst places in the league to take in an NFL game.

Barstool reported in 2022 that FedEx Field had been ranked by USA Today as the worst stadium in the NFL for the third year in a row—not to mention they also had the most extensive standard beer of all 30 NFL stadiums. They made it four when they once again ranked the Commanders’ stadium dead last in 2023. Despite the massively negative stigma, the home of the Commanders might not be as bad as some have made it out to be.

Dan Snyder was a problem

There was no debate that Dan Snyder was the worst owner in the league when he owned the Commanders. Bought by Snyder in 1999, it went on to become one of the most toxic ownerships in all sports. A lot of the unrest and issues that arose at the club were down to Snyder’s bad ownership, which ultimately led to the other NFL owners forcing him to sell.

There were also a lot of problems within the stadium itself, most notably fans falling through the railings just as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was heading into the locker room. Both were lucky not to be hurt. There was also a video that went viral of water leaking from the stands onto fans sitting in their seats.

There was seemingly no effort to fix this under Snyder. However, now that they have a new ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, you would like to think they already have plans to fix those logistical issues, whether they redevelop it or build a new stadium, the latter being the more likely scenario.

A series of unfortunate events at FedEx Field

Under their previous name, the Washington Redskins, and owner, Jack Kent Cooke, the fanbase was treated to three Super Bowls wins from five appearances, with the wins coming after the 1982, 1987, and 1991 seasons, respectively.

However, since beating the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl in 1991, they have only made the playoffs in seven seasons since. The furthest they have reached during this time is the Divisional Round, and they have not gotten that far since the 2005 campaign. There have also been some horrific season-ending injuries that have taken place at this stadium. Hurts managed to avoid injury when the railing collapsed, but Alex Smith and Robert Griffin III were not quite as fortunate.

Griffin was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and had a brilliant start to life in the NFL, going on to win Rookie of the Year after 3,200 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, as well as 815 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

He was flying high—until his injury problems began with a sprained right knee suffered in Week 14 of that rookie year. The knee was later re-injured much more severely later that season as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. His knee would never be the same after tearing his ACL, LCL, and meniscus on that fateful January day. He would start 13 games with much less success the next year, but the injury bug held him to just 14 starts for the remaining seven years of his NFL career.

Alex Smith was at the opposite end of his career when he joined the team in 2018 after some mildly successful years helming the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. In November of that season, he suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibula and fibula in his right leg in one of the most gruesome injuries in NFL history. The injury was even more eerie due to the fact that it occurred 33 years to the day after another Washington QB, Joe Theismann, suffered a similarly nasty and career-ending leg injury.

Smith's road to recovery was a long one, as complications following the initial surgery resulted in life-threatening sepsis. He required 17 more surgeries to get out of the woods, and even then doctors were suggesting amputating the leg. However, he was able to make an inspirational comeback in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The field at FedEx, and its penchant for hosting major leg injuries, is one of the big reasons why fans and players alike have an issue with the Commanders' home.

The FedEx Field experience

There is one glaring issue that the new owners may want to address. FedEx Field is not even in Washington D.C., and is, in fact, in the state of Maryland. It takes 31 minutes to drive from the White House in Washington D.C. to FedEx Field and takes 38 minutes to drive from the Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium to FedEx Field.

It is just as easy for Ravens fans to get to FedEx Field as actual Commanders fans from D.C. Having spoken to Commanders fans, they have said it is hard to travel all that way, then pay for parking or use an unreliable metro system when the team is not putting out an exciting product.

It is not a stadium like those in the Premier League or many in the NFL that you can simply walk to. However, if you can make it into the stadium, what you get is a great experience. Firstly, the stadium is massive, as they all are in the NFL.

Pre-game, you are treated to a marching band. With renditions of Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow and Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, they combine classic music stylings with the musical tastes of the youth. The noise is deafening when the National Anthem is played, with flyovers and fireworks sounding over the arena. While most NFL stadium do this, it's a little more meaningful for the team that plays in the nation's capital.

While it should not be suggested that this is a top 10 stadium in the league, it certainly should not be seen as the NFL’s worst. Unlike other areas of the country, the weather is always good in this region, with not a hint of rain or a cloud in the sky on Sundays. Surely, there have been much worse stadium experiences than the one fans get at FedEx Field. Just make sure you come prepared with a fixed beer budget.

