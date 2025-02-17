Although gumshields are typically associated with the likes of rugby, hockey and boxing, there are a handful of footballers who opt to protect their teeth. That includes Liverpool and Japan star Wataru Endo, who has revealed his reasoning.
A somewhat surprising move, the defensive midfielder joined the red side of Merseyside from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 as one of Jurgen Klopp’s four midfield-based arrivals – alongside those of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.
Now a worthy deputy in Arne Slot’s engine room, while many have borne witness to his quiet – yet steely – personality when he’s been utilised in the Dutchman's centre of the park, what a large chunk of fans have never realised is that he wears a mouthguard.
In fact, he has done so for the last four seasons, while he was a cornerstone at the MHP Arena, since a conversation with his dentist took place. But, contrary to popular belief, the reasoning is not only to do with protecting his teeth.