Highlights The Olympics always brings attention to lesser-watched sports and diving at the Paris 2024 Games has been no different.

Rules set by World Aquatics ensure divers can perceive the water surface, preventing injuries through the use of water sprinklers that spray onto the water surface.

Diving has grown in popularity at the Olympics, with Team GB winning medals in two events.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are hotting up, and as the festival of sport continues to shed light on sports that are less watched outside the Games, more and more unknown and interesting facts crop up about them. This is no different with diving, as curiosity has killed the cat for many who are wondering why water is sprinkled onto the pool.

As with other peculiar laws, rules, and additions to the Olympics, this isn't done for aesthetic reasons, with the feature also being prominent at the Tokyo 2020 Games, too. Instead, it was introduced so that divers could perceive the surface of the water better, which is crucial for their spatial awareness and orientation during their performances.

Sprayed Water Improves Safety

It acts as a visual cue for the divers

The short answer, as per USA Today, is that spraying water helps increase safety. It allows the divers to see the water better as they make their way down at speeds of up to 60 mph.

It's a rule set by the World Aquatics, formerly known as Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA), the governing body recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for all aquatic water sports, with some science behind their reasoning aiming to prevent injuries. As stated by Rule 3.1.3.10 of the facilities guidelines:

"Mechanical surface agitation shall be installed under the diving facilities to aid the divers in their visual perception of the surface of the water. In pools equipped with an underwater bubble machine, the machine shall only be used for the purpose if it creates sufficient water agitation when working with a very low pressure; otherwise a horizontal water sprinkler system shall only be used."

Without the sprinkler system, it would be harder for divers to see the water's surface layer. Additionally, without the water pressure from the sprinklers disturbing the surface, it would appear like a sheet of glass, which could increase the risk of injury for the diver. The ripples also help the diver spot their reflection, allowing them to time their kick-out during the dive more accurately.

Diving at the Olympics

Team GB have won medals at both events so far

Diving has developed into one of the more popular sports on the schedule since its Olympic debut in 1904, which is one of the main reasons questions regarding all aspects of it has come into focus.

And, for those who are of the Team GB persuasion, after two diving events, they look to be in good stead where collecting medals is concerned. In the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard, Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen secured bronze. Meanwhile, Tom Daley and Noah Williams went one further by achieving silver medals in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform.

The next diving event takes place on Wednesday morning with the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform as Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix prepare to continue the theme of Team GB collecting the applauds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In both diving events so far, China have won gold medals. Elsewhere, Canada and USA have picked up silvers.