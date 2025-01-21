Wayne Rooney is undoubtedly one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, but his journey to legendary status came with an unusual quirk: he wore mismatched trainers that were too big, with each foot requiring a different size. During his illustrious career at the pinnacle of English football with Everton and Manchester United, the Liverpudlian notched 208 goals and 103 assists in 491 appearances.

Rooney first made waves as a teenage sensation, emerging from Everton's famed academy as one of its brightest graduates. However, it was 30 miles east, in Manchester, where he truly immortalised himself. A complete forward, recently hailed by Gary Neville as the best striker he ever played alongside, Rooney won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, along with an FA Cup and a Champions League triumph.

Following his retirement, it was revealed that his shooting boots were as unconventional as the man himself. While those familiar with the recently-departed Plymouth Argyle boss would agree Rooney has always been far from ordinary - given his extraordinary exploits on the pitch - his choice of footwear only further solidified his reputation as one of a kind.

He wore boots too big for him and both his feet are different sizes

On a pre-season special episode of 'The Stick To Football' podcast ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, in a segment where Roy Keane admitted he missed a bleep test because of blisters on his feet, Rooney explained how he never got blisters because he wore boots that were too big for him.

"I never got blisters," the 39-year-old said. "I wore my boots big." Ian Wright responded by asking whether that was a fashion choice all of the time, explaining that he wore his shoes a size too small. Rooney explained further (see around 40:40 of the video below):

"I'd wear half a size bigger on each foot. I'm a size nine on my right foot, and I'm a size nine and a half on my left foot. So I'd wear a nine and a half on my right and a 10 on my left. My boots, I could fit my finger between them and my foot all the way around."

He added: "I broke my feet so many times, my feet became so sensitive, so I had to wear bigger trainers." Clearly, it was good advice from whoever suggested the fashion change, as Rooney was able to play out a fulfilled career with a respectable fitness record in the end.

Interestingly, Rooney never missed a game throughout his 13-season Premier League career because of a broken foot. He did, however, pick up four ankle injuries in that time.