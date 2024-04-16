Highlights Naby Keita has been suspended by Werder Bremen for the rest of the season after refusing to play against Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder has released a statement, refuting the allegations of unprofessionalism against him.

Keita, who missed most of the season due to injuries, will now miss the five remaining games of the Bundesliga campaign.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023/24 season by current employers SV Werder Bremen after their sporting director, Clemens Fritz, claimed that he refused to feature in their match against Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend.

Keita’s teammates were on the receiving end of a 5-0 loss when the two Bundesliga outfits clashed with Xabi Alonso’s title-clinching side, but the one-time Champions League winner had no involvement whatsoever.

Fritz alleged the midfield maestro – who racked up 129 appearances in a Liverpool strip – decided not to get on the bus after he discovered that he would not be included in the starting XI for the match against Leverkusen.

The club from the north of Germany have released a statement making fans aware of Keita’s suspension. Bremen have also handed the midfielder a substantial fine, and he’ll no longer train with the team or be present in the senior dressing room.

Clemens Fritz, Werder Bremen's head of professional football said:

“As a club, we won’t tolerate Naby’s behaviour. He let his team down in a time of difficulty surrounding our recent run of form and squad availability and put his own interests above those of the team. We can’t allow that. At this stage of the season, we need full focus on the remaining games and a team who stick together. That’s why we’ve been left with no alternative."

The statement continued: "After finding out that he would not be in the starting XI against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Naby Keïta chose not to travel to the ground with the team, and decided to go home instead.”

Keita Releases Statement

'I wish to clarify my situation at my club, Werder Bremen.'

As a means of refuting the allegations made by Fritz – a key member of Bremen’s hierarchy – Keita has taken to social media to tell his side of the story and, in his own words, ‘clarify his situation’.

In a statement shared on his Instagram story, the 54-cap Guinea international suggested that ever since his arrival in Germany, he has shown the utmost professionalism and that he will not let someone – in this case, Fritz – tarnish his reputation as a player who has never struggled with disciplinary issues in the past.

"I wish to clarify my situation at my club, Werder Bremen. Ever since I arrived at this magnificent club, I have always shown my professionalism. I have always tried to help the club and the great supporters, especially during this time of poor results. Since the start of my career, I have never had problems with my discipline and have always shown an exemplary attitude. I will not accept any person trying to tarnish my image. "To the supporters, I would like you to know that in every training session, I fight so that I can make you happy every weekend. Training, giving everything, these are the limits of my power. To my teammates, good luck for our match. Go Werder!"

Thanks to his suspension, Keita, a player with one of the highest points-per-game rates in Premier League history, will miss his club’s remaining five games of the season against VfB Stuttgart, Augsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig and VfL Bochum. There will now, no doubt, be uncertainty about whether his future lies at the club or not, just one year after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Naby Keita - Career Statistics Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Liverpool 129 11 7 10/0 RB Salzburg 81 20 11 11/0 RB Leipzig 71 17 15 18/3 Istres FC 24 4 9 4/1 SV Werder Bremen 5 0 0 2/0 Guinea 54 11 4 6/1

Naby Keita’s Time at Werder Bremen

Reduced to just five games, only one of which was a start

Back in the summer of 2018, the now 29-year-old was signed by Jurgen Klopp and his entourage for £59 million after a bright spell with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. His signature was snared with the view in mind that he’d be a paramount piece of Liverpool’s midfield for the foreseeable future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Naby Keita is Liverpool's fifth-most expensive arrival behind Alisson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez.

That wasn’t the case, however, and he struggled – largely thanks to injury issues – to worm his way into the starting line-up on a regular basis and, instead, undertook a bit-part role during his five-season Anfield stay.

A switch to Weserstadion offered Keita the chance to reinvent himself as a newfound engine room operator for a club where the criticism is not so sharp. That said, he has been restricted to just five appearances – and just one start – in his maiden season for Die Werderaner due to a long line of injuries.

Having picked up an injury before a pre-season friendly for Bremen, Keita made his first competitive appearance at the end of September, picking up one minute of action against FC Koln. The midfielder then featured in back-to-back matches against Darmstadt 98 and Hoffenheim, earning his first start against the latter.

Keita was then ruled out for the next five outings with various issues before being named on the bench for three consecutive matches. AFCON then beckoned and missed four games on international duty for Guinea. However, since the turn of the calendar year, the 19/20 Premier League champion has chalked up just 26 minutes of Bundesliga action.