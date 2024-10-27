Manchester United were left frustrated when a controversial late penalty was awarded to West Ham United in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium. The Hammers were given the spot kick as Matthijs de Ligt was judged to have fouled Danny Ings inside the penalty area.

Referee David Coote was sent to review the collision on the VAR monitor, and he pointed to the spot, much to the dismay of Erik ten Hag and his players. The contact between De Ligt and Ings appeared minimal, but the penalty was signalled despite a potential handball by the West Ham forward. Watch the incident below:

Jarrod Bowen rifled past Andre Onana from 12 yards out to hand the hosts all three points in a 2-1 win. The Red Devils had fallen behind in the final 20 minutes as Bowen found space on the right wing. The England international picked out Ings in the middle of the box, and the striker's mis-hit effort fell kindly to Crysencio Summerville, who fired home to open the scoring.

The home side had to call upon Lukasz Fabianski several times to keep them in the game, but the 39-year-old shot-stopper was unable to prevent Casemiro's header inside the final 10 minutes as Ten Hag's side thought they'd secured a point on the road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United lost against West Ham United at the London Stadium for a third consecutive Premier League season.

Premier League Statement on Penalty Incident

An explanation has been provided

Just moments after Bowen fired in the West Ham winner, the Premier League took to social media to clarify why and how the referee and VAR got to their final decision. The match centre account explained:

"The VAR deemed there was sufficient contact on Ings’ lower leg and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and awarded a penalty."

Man United players were left visibly frustrated by the decision as De Ligt continued to plead his innocence even after the full-time whistle. The win saw West Ham move above their opponents on the day, with Ten Hag's men falling to 14th in the Premier League.