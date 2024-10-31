Manchester United are edging ever closer to making Ruben Amorim their new manager just six months after West Ham United decided against appointing the Portuguese coach because of his lack of experience in management, per reports. The 39-year-old is set to succeed Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday (October 27) coincidentally after a 2-1 defeat to the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Amorim is one of Europe's most in-demand tacticians, and his stock is growing amid a remarkable reign at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. During his tenure, Sporting CP have been transformed from top to bottom, guided out of a gloomy period, with five major trophy wins, including two Primera Liga titles.

Amorim's Lack of Experience Put West Ham Off

Incoming United manager came across well in interview

Yet, Amorim's sole successes in Portugal were primarily why West Ham had concerns over him, as he lacked coaching experience outside his homeland. The Hammers held talks with the ex-Benfica midfielder and were believed to have been put off by his £8.3 million release clause.

A source from the club has reportedly told The Daily Mail that although Amorim made a positive impression during his interview, only managing one club in his home country was a red flag. They instead turned to ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor, a manager with Real Madrid, Spain's national team and Premier League experience on his resume.

Amorim returned to Lisbon and apologised for holding discussions with West Ham. He resumed his job with Sporting, overseeing nine wins from as many games so far this season, but is set to jump ship to Old Trafford.

West Ham Might be Kicking Themselves

Amorim may have been a Hammers revelation

Manchester United have been the Premier League's underperformers this season. There's no disputing this. The Red Devils sit 14th in the league and suffered their fourth defeat in nine games against West Ham last weekend.

That said, the Hammers have been equally disappointing under Lopetegui when many expected them to be dark horses for a potential top-six push. They have been played off the park in defeats to London rivals Chelsea (3-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (4-1).

Lopetegui has come under pressure amid their poor form, which has them sitting 13th in the league. The Spaniard was heavily backed in the summer transfer window but is struggling to get the best out of his troops.

Amorim might have shined at the London Stadium with his inventive 3-4-3 formation, which has earned plaudits in Portugal. Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen may have thrived in this system.