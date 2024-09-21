West Ham were denied a penalty in controversial circumstances during their match against Chelsea, despite Wesley Fofana seemingly making contact with Crysencio Summerville inside the penalty area. The incident was check by VAR after the referee waved play on, but they decided not to overturn the on-field decision.

Despite their poor recent record at the London Stadium, Chelsea flew out of the blocks against their opponents. Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring just minutes into the contest, with the Hammers looking lost.

The Chelsea striker then doubled up on the day after being played through on goal, finishing superbly with the outside of his foot for a brace. But it was not all plain sailing for the Blues afterwards, and Julen Lopetegui was adamant that his side should have been awarded a penalty after contact between Summerville and Fofana in the penalty area.

Why West Ham Were Denied Penalty vs Chelsea

VAR Match Centre took to Twitter to explain decision

The replays appeared to show that the Chelsea defender had pulled his opponent back inside the box, which led to Summerville going to ground. Although supporters inside the stadium appealed for a spot kick, the referee decided to play on.

VAR then stepped in to review the decision, but then also decided against overturning the original decision. Explaining why on Twitter, the Premier League's VAR Match Centre wrote that the official believed the incident wasn't evidence of 'sustained holding.'

The introduction of the online Match Centre has been just one new change to VAR for the 2024/25 season. Created to keep fans in the loop about why a decision has been reached, it was hoped that it would provide further transparency for supporters.

But that is unlikely to go down well with West Ham fans, who will believe they should have been awarded a spot kick. Joe Cole, who was on punditry duty for the game with TNT Sports, also believed that his former side deserved a penalty, despite the higher threshold being implemented this term.

Chelsea Dominant in First Half

Lopetegui forced into early substitution

Despite the decision going against them, Chelsea were good value for their lead on Saturday afternoon, winning the midfield battle and cutting through West Ham. Jackson's second of the afternoon came following a slick move and a brilliant ball right through the heart of defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Jackson has scored 17 non-penalty goals, more than Mohamed Salah (16).

That forced Lopetegui into an early alteration before the interval, as Guido Rodriguez was brought off for Tomas Soucek to provide a more combative presence in the engine room. The Irons were growing into the game before the break, with Mohammed Kudus seeing a goal disallowed for a tight offisde.

But after the break, Chelsea immediately put the nail in the coffin, launching a devastating counter-attack which Cole Palmer finished off with a composed finish. Jackson was at the heart of the move yet again, providing the assist for his teammate for his third goal contribution on the day. Whether proceedings might have been different had they been awarded a spot kick, though, is up for debate.