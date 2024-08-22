Multiple reports have confirmed that U.S. national team star Weston McKennie will be remaining with Juventus after plenty of speculation to the contrary throughout the summer. It is a decision that could ultimately prove to be good business for both McKennie and the club.

When new manager Thiago Motta took over at Juventus this summer, Italian sports publication Gazzetta dello Sport reported that McKennie was told he would not be in Motta's plans for 2024-25 after the player failed to agree on a move to Aston Villa to help offset the acquisition of Brazilian Douglas Luiz. Yet after a rumor-filled summer with MLS clubs also linked to McKennie, an exit never materialized.

Instead, McKennie was eventually brought back into the fold at Juventus — he was on the bench for the 2024-25 Serie A opener against Como mere days after Motta suddenly revealed that McKennie could prove a "useful" player after all. And that has now been followed by news that the American midfielder will be extending his current contract by an additional season, through to the end of the 2025-26 season.

There are a few factors that arguably make this scenario the most convenient one for everyone involved.

Why McKennie Extension Makes Sense for Juventus

A future transfer fee is still very much on the cards for the Serie A giants

One thing is clear: The entire McKennie saga at Juventus all boils down to money.

McKennie reportedly wanted a raise from Juventus, which is why contract renewal talks went south last season. Similarly, he wanted a salary raise to sign with Aston Villa this summer along with favorable terms on his Juventus contract severance, and reports highlighted those points as the reason his move to England fell through. That made him persona non grata at Juventus and the newcomer Motta was simply complying with club brass by freezing McKennie out of the squad.

Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

But with McKennie agreeing to extend his contract at the existing salary, reported to be at $2.8 million per season, having McKennie stick around becomes a more manageable situation as they wait to cash in on a future transfer. And it helps that McKennie was one of their more productive players during the fraught 2023-24 campaign.

As GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert reported, FC Cincinnati showed serious interest in McKennie, manifesting in trips to Italy and McKennie visiting Cincinnati's facilities. Reports indicated the MLS club was ready to offer up to $15 million, but, according to Bogert, the timing of the MLS transfer window complicated the negotiations. (The MLS transfer window closed on August 14, while the European transfer window remains open until August 30.)

With other MLS clubs also said to be ready to join the mix for McKennie, Juventus know they have a player who will be in demand in future transfer windows, especially from U.S.-based clubs. With the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted in the USA, McKennie projects to be one of the most marketable personalities heading into what is seen as a transformational moment for the sport in America. It's no surprise that an MLS suitor would want him to be the face of their club.

So by extending McKennie's contract on their terms, Juventus bought themselves time and assured they would preserve their leverage in future transfer talks heading into the next World Cup, and arguably the peak of McKennie's market value.

Why It Makes Sense for McKennie to Stay at Juventus

There are clear benefits for McKennie to remain at Juventus from both a sporting and financial standpoint.

From a soccer perspective, McKennie will continue to train and play at the highest levels with one of Europe's elite clubs, which will also be involved in the new-look UEFA Champions League with additional matches that should allow for playing opportunities. This should only benefit McKennie when it comes to impressing new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, McKennie will also get to play for a manager in Thiago Motta, who has helped players improve and raise their value at his previous club Bologna (see new Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee).

With 10 assists in 38 appearances last season, McKennie has plenty to offer and should see playing time even with more competition than ever at the central midfield positions (Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Nicoló Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, and potentially Teun Koopmeiners). Juventus firstly have a responsibility to win matches, but they also have a vested interest in putting McKennie in the shop window. They realistically have only two transfer windows — January 2025 and the summer of 2025 — to get the fee they are seeking. (Juventus paid more than $25 million to acquire McKennie from Schalke in July 2021.)

Unless McKennie is able to wow European clubs in 2024-25 and create demand for his services in Europe, his best chance to get the raise he is looking for will be an MLS club. And the interest from the MLS side is already there.

Reports are that McKennie was looking to double his annual salary to $5.6 million. Given the premium that usually comes along with USMNT players and the fact that there are older and less marketable MLS players making salaries in that range — 32-year-old Emil Forsberg is making $5.41 million in base pay — it's not far-fetched that McKennie could get the number he's hoping for. And given his age — he turns 26 later in August — he may be able to secure that salary on a long-term deal in MLS.

And for a player like McKennie who was brought up in an MLS academy (FC Dallas), but never had the chance to play in MLS since his move to Europe in 2016 (when he turned 18), there is probably an appeal to playing in MLS and being the undisputed leader of a club. Based on how they've treated him thus far, including a similar script that played out in the 2023-24 preseason, that status is never coming at Juventus.

And so the clock is ticking. Can McKennie make the most of this 2024-25 season and play his best soccer yet for Juventus and the U.S. national team? Will the MLS suitors come forward and make the investment in him that he feels he deserves?

It's a big year for McKennie and Juventus, but what should make both sides feel good about the situation is that their incentives should be aligned.