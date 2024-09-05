Key Takeaways Patrick Surtain's new $96M contract establishes the CB market at $24M/year, but the top WRs make significantly more.

Despite the scarcity of elite cornerbacks, wideouts continue to outpace them in every financial metric.

Elite defensive backs are not seen as essential to the success of quarterbacks, while wide receivers are directly correlated to QB performance.

When the Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain agreed to a new contract extension yesterday, it represented something of a tipping point in the conversation regarding the finances of the modern NFL .

The deal is for four years, includes $77.5 million in total guaranteed money, and sets the market for cornerbacks at $24 million per year. It's a notable jump over the previous largest cornerback contract, held by Jaire Alexander at a $21 million AAV (four years, $84 million). The largest deal for any defensive back prior to this was given to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. earlier this offseason, at $21.25 million per year.

While that sounds like a lot of money - which, to be sure, it is - it pales in comparison to what the offensive opposite of cornerbacks are making.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With his newest contract, Surtain became the sixth defensive back to earn at least $20 million per season. Twenty-three wide receivers currently make at least $20 million per year, including 12 north of $24 million per year.

The discrepancy between the top cornerback and top wide receiver contracts has been documented for a while, though this offseason has really brought the issue to a head. Since March of this year, six wideouts have signed contracts worth $30 million per season or more, the previous high-water mark at the position held by Tyreek Hill .

So, the obvious question remains: why do wide receivers earn more than cornerbacks?

Cornerback Is A Thankless Job

Surtain's contract would rank tied for 13th among the largest WR deals

Credit: Getty Images

Cornerback is, arguably, the most difficult position to play in the NFL.

It's hard enough for wide receivers with 4.3 40-yard dash times and 6'2", 200 pound frames to run routes correctly and catch passes. Now imagine trying to shadow those very receivers for a fraction of the pay.

If you take a look at the highest paid players at each position, the contracts don't even look like they're from the same sport. It's baffling to think that a position that is far more scarce in terms of elite talent (cornerback) isn't able to drum up more interest on the open market.

Highest-Paid: WR Justin Jefferson ($35M/year, $140M total) | CB Patrick Surtain II ($24M/year, $96M total)

($35M/year, $140M total) | CB Patrick Surtain II ($24M/year, $96M total) 2nd Highest-Paid: WR CeeDee Lamb Jaire Alexander ($21M/year, $84M total)

($21M/year, $84M total) 3rd Highest-Paid: WR A.J. Brown A.J. Terrell Jr. ($20.25M/year, $81M total)

($20.25M/year, $81M total) 4th Highest-Paid WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Denzel Ward ($20.1M/year, $100.5M total)

($20.1M/year, $100.5M total) 5th Highest-Paid WR Brandon Aiyuk Marshon Lattimore ($19.52M/year, $97.6M total)

The question is as much a philosophical one as it is an economic query. Cornerbacks, after all, are an extra degree removed from quarterbacks, the most important (and financially successful) position in the NFL. Perhaps just by association, cornerbacks are less valuable than the people who protect and attack quarterbacks, as well as the players who catch their passes.

Highest-Paid Players By NFL Position Position Player AAV Quarterback Trevor Lawrence $55 million Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson $35 million Edge Rusher Nick Bosa $34 million Defensive Tackle Chris Jones $31.75 million Outside Linebacker Josh-Hines Allen $28.25 million Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs $28.12 million Cornerback Patrick Surtain II $24 million

In the modern NFL, the success of quarterbacks is paramount to a team's success. Coaches and front office executives are hired and fired based on their history and reputation with drafting and developing quarterbacks.

Thus, players, like offensive linemen and wide receivers, who can aid in a signal caller's performance and growth, are naturally favored by the people negotiating the contracts. Having an elite cornerback on your team is a wildly valuable thing given the relative scarcity of "elite cornerbacks", but they don't directly help quarterbacks perform on game day.

Take the Buffalo Bills as a case study. Once the employer of Stephon Gilmore , the Bills let the star defensive back walk in free agency. He would go on to win Defensive Player of the Year for the division rival New England Patriots while playing on his five-year, $65 million contract.

A year later, the Bills drafted Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft . A few years after that, they used the cap savings from Gilmore's departure to trade for star wideout Stefon Diggs . In Diggs' first season with the team (2020), Allen had a career year and finished second in league MVP voting.

The elite offensive seasons produced by Allen with Diggs would eventually earn offensive coordinator Brian Daboll the head coaching job for the New York Giants , as well as long-term security in Buffalo for head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

It's not the only reason, but like most things in the NFL, quarterbacks are at the center of this discussion. The best cornerbacks in the league shut down passers. The best wide receivers in the league help them flourish.

It's not much of a mystery once you understand that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.