Chelsea fans were left incensed when Wilfred Ndidi escaped a red card during the Blues' match against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder caught Cole Palmer on the back of his heels, and an explanation has since been shared over why the Nigerian stayed on the pitch.

The visitors made a superb start to the game as they dominated possession, and they found a way through early on when Nicolas Jackson steered the ball beyond Mads Hermansen in the 15th minute. However, Chelsea players were furious after Ndidi was only shown a yellow card for a rash foul on Palmer.

Ndidi Escapes Sending Off

Officials thought the tackle 'lacked intensity'

The incident was checked and cleared by VAR, with no additional repercussions for the Leicester midfielder. However, talkSPORT have since reported that officials believed that Ndidi came from a short distance and that the tackle 'lacked intensity' to warrant a straight red card.

More to follow...