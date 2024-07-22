Highlights The Tennessee Titans had a poor season last year, finishing 6-11 and last in the AFC South.

Brian Callahan's pass-first approach should play to the strengths of Will Levis.

The Titans made the proper moves in free agency to set Levis up for success.

Like clockwork, a team wins their division the year after coming in dead last. The parity in the NFL is what makes the league great. Consistent success is incredibly difficult, and teams rarely establish complete dominance over their division. Unless it's the AFC East, of course.

The Tennessee Titans finished with a record of 6-11 last season. This is not atrocious, but it was bad enough for them to finish last in the AFC South firmly.

It is a new era in Titans football. Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach, Derrick Henry is a Baltimore Raven, and Will Levis will be running the show on offense. Fans got a taste of Levis last season. But in his first full season as a starter, he could take the Titans to the top of the AFC South.

A new offensive system in Tennessee

Brian Callahan's offense will suit the skills of Levis

Levis's skill set and tendencies as a quarterback did not mesh with Vrabel's run-heavy offense. Levis is the gun-slinging archetype of quarterback who isn't afraid to push the ball downfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Levis averaged 10.4 air yards per pass attempt, the highest mark of any quarterback in 2023. Twenty-two percent of his attempts were 20+ yards downfield, again the highest rate of any quarterback.

The Titans front office replaced Vrabel with former Bengals' offensive coordinator Brian Callahan this offseason. Looking at the Cincinnati offenses under Callahan, it should be no shock that the pass rate in Tennessee will jump this season.

In five seasons as the Bengals' offensive coordinator, the Cincinnati offense ranked top-12 in pass rate four times. In three of those seasons, they ranked top-6. On the other hand, Vrabel's offenses in Tennessee never cracked the top 24 in pass rate across his six seasons as head coach.

Another staple of the Cincinnati offense has been using 3 WR sets (11 personnel) at a high rate. Last season, the Bengals ranked fourth in the NFL in 11 personnel usage. Expect to see DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd on the field together often.

These changes to Tennessee's offensive philosophy should benefit a quarterback like Levis, whose greatest contributions can be made when he's able to be aggressive as a passer.

A revamped roster that can compete in the AFC South

Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard join DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee

Hopkins was a one-person show in Tennessee last season, leading to high marks for his usage. Outside of Hopkins, the pass-catching core was undeniably thin last season.

If the Titans were going to shift to a pass-first offense, Hopkins couldn't be the only competent receiver for Levis to target. They addressed this issue by signing Boyd and Ridley in free agency. They also added former Dallas running back Tony Pollard, who has shown an ability to make contributions as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Callahan already has big plans for what he will do with this offense. Hopkins will be the outside, vertical receiver who will see a lot of Levis's deep looks. But Callahan envisions Ridley playing a similar role to what Ja'Marr Chase did with the Bengals (via Kevin Clark):

"You are looking at a very similar role to what Ja'Marr [Chase] played in terms of his ability to move, move around the formation, use him in motion. He's got such a unique skill set, he's got great quickness, he's got great speed, he can run all the routes...he can win inside, he can win outside, he's got a lot of different things he can do well."

The Titans' offseason moves perfectly align with what Callahan has insinuated he wants to do offensively. They have the personnel to succeed; the question comes down to execution and finding wins.

The Titans feature a below-average strength of schedule but have some tough divisional matchups in the AFC South. Their biggest obstacle in the quest for a divisional championship will be the Houston Texans. There appears to be an arms race in the division, with the Texans loading up their weapons arsenal as well this offseason.

The Titans don't play a divisional game until mid-October when they take on the Colts at home. If the Titans' offense is clicking by this point in the season, they could realistically rattle off several wins over divisional opponents and out-pace the other teams in the division. It would take consistency from Levis for the full season, but he is set up for success in 2024.

