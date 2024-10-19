Arsenal's title hopes took a huge hit as they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday evening. The two sides faced off at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League clash. Goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert sealed the deal for the Cherries and it was a disastrous night for Mikel Arteta's men.

Heading into the contest, the Gunners were deemed the favourites, but they were reduced to 10 men in the first half and it all went wrong from there. They held on for a while, but they eventually collapsed in the 70th minute when Christie got on the end of a corner and side-footed the ball home. Kluivert doubled their lead from the penalty spot less than 10 minutes later, but William Saliba's dismissal was the biggest blow to the team and the Frenchman will now be unavailable for Arsenal's top of the table battle with Liverpool.

Fortunately for the club, he'll only face a one-match ban before he's allowed to return. Typically, a straight red card would lead to a three-match suspension, but due to the circumstances of the sending off, he'll only miss the Liverpool game.

Bans are Different For Last-man Fouls

They aren't as long as standard dismissals

For the majority of straight red cards, footballers receive a three-match ban, so you'd be forgiven for thinking that's the case with Saliba as well. It's not, though. Shortly before half-time, the defender dragged Evanilson down just inside of the Arsenal half. The striker appeared to be through on goal before the Frenchman pulled him to the ground. Initially, he was shown a yellow card for the foul, but after VAR recommended referee Robert Jones take a closer look, he reversed his decision and sent the defender off instead.

The Premier League released an official statement revealing Saliba was sent off because he denied a clear goalscoring opportunity for the Bournemouth man. Interestingly, red cards for denying goalscoring opportunities actually only result in one-match bans, rather than the regular three. This means Saliba will be available for selection again after the Gunners have faced off against Liverpool.

The news will offer some solace to Arsenal after a disappointing result, but with the clash against Liverpool possibly having huge implications for the Premier League title race, his absence could still cost the Gunners come May.