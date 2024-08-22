Premier League fans living in the UK will be unable to watch Chelsea's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, August 25.

Gary O'Neil's side will be playing their first home game of the 2024-25 campaign and will be desperate for their first win of the season following a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

As for the Blues, Enzo Maresca's side kicked off their season with a 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic were enough to give the reigning champions all three points at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After Manchester City's win against Chelsea, Guardiola's men became the first side in Premier League history to win 10 consecutive games by two or more goals.

There are three Premier League matches taking place on Sunday afternoon, including Wolves welcoming Chelsea at 2pm. But fans are in danger of being left disappointed when looking for the game on TV.

Related Every Premier League Club’s Best Player for 2024/25 From Bukayo Saka at Arsenal to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - the best player at each Premier League club has now been named.

Why Wolves vs Chelsea Won't be Televised in the UK

Broadcast rules mean the game can't be shown live

The top-flight fixture won't be broadcast live as it was originally scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday. While the date of the game has now changed, the match still can't be televised to a live audience due to existing broadcasting rules.

In July, it was confirmed that the match would be moved to Sunday due to Chelsea's involvement in the Europa Conference League. The west London outfit face Swiss side Servette in their Europa Conference League play-off clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (August 22) night - a game that also won't be televised by any of the big UK broadcasters.

In a statement uploaded to their official website, a spokesperson for Wolves said: “There has also been a change to Wolves’ opening home match against Chelsea at Molineux which will now be played at 2pm on Sunday 25th August due to the Blues’ participation in European football the previous Thursday evening.”

Chelsea's European game on Thursday means they can't be involved in a fixture on Saturday as the players need a suitable amount of rest and preparation for their next game. The Blues' second leg clash with Servette is set to take place the following Thursday - which means the only date possible for the clash with Wolves was on Sunday.

Related Chelsea’s Actual Expected Squad Size When Summer 2024 Window Closes Chelsea have the biggest squad in the Premier League - but Enzo Maresca will have fewer options to pick from when the summer transfer window closes.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Will be Live Instead

The Cherries are looking to get their first win of the season

While football fans will be unable to watch Wolves' showdown with Chelsea, they'll instead be able to tune into Bournemouth's clash with Newcastle at 2pm on Sunday, followed by Liverpool vs Brentford at 4:30pm.

Bournemouth head into match against Eddie Howe's side off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season. As for the Magpies, they began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Southampton thanks to a first-half strike from Joelinton. The match wasn't without controversy after Magpies' defender Fabian Schar became the first Premier League player to be sent off this season.

In the 28th minute of their match against the Saints at St James' Park, the Swiss centre-back was sent off for a headbutt on Ben Brereton Diaz. The incident caused tempers to flare among both sets of players, first on the pitch and later in the tunnel.