Highlights Ronaldinho was a superstar in the 1990s and 2000s, winning the Ballon d'Or and the World Cup.

However, in 2023, it was reported that he had £5 in his bank amid debt problems.

The Brazilian won the Champions League in 2006 with FC Barcelona.

For many endearing eyes around the world of football, prime Ronaldinho was one of the most skilful and joyous footballers of all time. One of a select few to truly embody the Brazilian philosophy of Jogo Bonito, a storied career with some of the biggest clubs duly followed after his breakthrough at the turn of the new millennium.

Playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and AC Milan, before returning to South America to run out for huge footballing institutions like Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro, Ronaldinho's star ascended to a global phenomenon in the 2000s. However, while honours include La Liga and Serie A titles, a Champions League triumph, and even the infamy of the World Cup of 2002, the recent chapter of Ronaldinho's story is far from being as celebrated. The stylish flair player was notably found with just £5 in his bank account, and has even had legal issues since his retirement.

Nothing in the Bank

Paying the price for a series of poor investments and a lavish lifestyle

At the core of Ronaldinho's downfall, sit a number of poor financial decisions that couldn't be covered in his dwindling wages as his career ran down with age. According to Capology, Ronaldinho made £23 million in wages during his professional career, which eventually ended in 2015 following a brief showing back home with Fluminense. It seems that, after this, when the money stopped coming from football, a number of bad ideas didn't pay off to fill the void.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year created and launched his own e-sports team, R10, in 2019, and also produced his own brand of organic gin, R-ONE. There was also a wine company called Vino de Campeones, and he even delved into the music industry. However, while all of these projects initially presented an intriguing novelty, the money stopped rolling in.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldinho's wealth was also reportedly in excess of £70m. However, he now allegedly has next to nothing in the bank, facing seizure of two properties.

Legal Troubles

Ronaldinho and his brother have been in hot water on numerous occasions

Away from poor investments, Ronaldinho's financial situation wasn't helped by run-ins with the law. In July of 2019, 57 properties belonging to Ronaldinho, along with his Brazilian and Spanish passports, were confiscated because of unpaid taxes and fines. Although the judges were lenient, deciding to reduce the fine from R$8.5 million to R$6 million for building a fishing platform on Guaiba River in a 'heritage-protected' area, the Brazilian icon and his brother would ultimately fail to pay up.

This caused the pair to have their passports suspended, and it wasn't the last time they'd get into trouble regarding national paperwork. In 2020, for some reason, the duo decided to enter Paraguay with fake passports - although Brazilian nationals do not require a passport to countries that are members of the Mercosur trade bloc.

Regardless, the trip that was supposed to see a charity event and book promotion, ended in a six-month stint in Paraguayan custody. Although he and his brother, also a former player and Ronaldinho's agent, both tried to appeal the detention order - they were kept under house arrest until August 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother were released from Paraguayan prison after their judge agreed to a plea deal with fines of US$90,000 and US$110,000 for the brothers, respectively.

Present Day

A time for recovery

While Ronaldinho had his struggles after his illustrious career, it seems that the football legend is back on a better path. With his sporting legacy intact, through his son's blossoming career with Barcelona B (a club Ronaldinho is still an ambassador of until 2027), and his gradual financial security recovering - hopefully he learns from his high-profile mistakes.

Ronaldinho's issues go to show that even at the very highest level of this often-glamourised sport, if a player doesn't have the correct system around them, financial ruin will follow. It is a life skill and potential punishment that doesn't discriminate, regardless of one's 328 goals in 853 appearances for club and country.

Ronaldinho's European Career Statistics Appearances 379 Goals 145 Assists 117 Honours 6

