The second tallest man on the planet, Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, has been forced to sleep on the floor during his participation at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The French capital has been unable to cater to the needs of the Team Iran athlete.

Mehrzadselakjani - who stands at a staggering 8 foot and 1 inch tall - was supplied with a special bed for the event in Tokyo three years ago but has now been left without a bed that fits his needs. He won a gold medal in the Tokyo Games in the sitting volleyball event and has been given the nickname 'The Fatal Weapon' by his nation.

He is seen as a key part of his country's sitting volleyball team and while it will be disappointing to the man himself and those around him, Mehrzadselakjani's coach has revealed the positive attitude of the 36-year-old.

Mehrzadselakjani Upbeat Despite Lack of Bed

He's determined to repeat his success in Tokyo

Hadi Rezaeigarkani, who is the Iranian athlete's coach at the Paris Games, told Olympics.com about the focus Mehrzadselakjani has despite the less-than-ideal conditions he finds himself in. The coach stated:

"In Tokyo [2020], yes, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here [at Paris 2024]. He’s going to lie on the floor. He doesn’t have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind. It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat. "In any way, he has the mind to become the champion."

There were negative reviews of the Olympic Village earlier in the summer when the Paris Olympics were ongoing, leading to some athletes finding accommodation elsewhere. While he could perhaps try and find a more ideal solution, the focus in Mehrzadselakjani's mind is clear, to win a gold medal. The few complaints heard from the Paralympian are a testament to his positive mindset.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Paris Paralympics mark Morteza Mehrzadselakjani's third appearance in the Games, and he's won gold on the other occasions he's participated.

Mehrzadselakjani Has a Growth Condition

An unfortunate accident as a teenager only added to his early struggles

At a very young age, Mehrzadselakjani was diagnosed with acromegaly. This rare condition leads to the body producing excess growth hormone. He was already over six-foot tall by the age of 16, and surpassed eight-foot in adulthood.

Aged just 15, the Iranian was involved in a bicycle accident and suffered a pelvic injury. This prevented his right leg from growing, and it is now six inches shorter than his left leg, limiting his movement. He now needs a wheelchair or crutches to help him get around.

The impressive athletic abilities he possesses and showcases as a vital part of the sitting volleyball team are what led to the 'Fatal Weapon' moniker from Iranian state media. According to The Telegraph, Mehrzadselakjani has been clear in his message that he has his eyes set firmly on Paris 2024 glory, telling Iranian state media: "We are ready to win a gold medal in Paris."