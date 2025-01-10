Summary WWE's move to Netflix led to a successful Raw debut showcasing a mix of past and present stars.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins share a similar journey from the independent circuit to WWE, before starting a heated feud.

Punk and Rollins' decade-long feud was sparked by tensions surrounding their wrestling philosophies, as well as being too similar.

With WWE's Netflix era underway, the move to the world's largest streaming service has already paid dividends. Producing a highly successful Raw premiere, the show was a concoction of the past and the present.

With a mixed bag of appearances ranging from the controversial Rock and Hulk Hogan segments to The Undertaker's brief cameo, the debut show marked the end of a heated decade-long feud. As Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso all left Monday victorious, it was the battle between CM Punk and Seth Rollins that headlined the show.

A match that was a decade in the making, the pair have been at each other's throats for a long time. Doing battle in front of an audience of nearly five million, they put on a match worthy of the wait. With many of the WWE Universe unaware of just how this bitter rivalry started, this is the history of the feud between two WWE all-time greats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: CM Punk and Seth Rollins have shared the ring 13 times, but only twice in singles action.

A Similar Path

Despite never sharing the ring before WWE, the pair have a similar journey

Despite not meeting in the same company until WWE, the duo followed similar paths beforehand. The Best in the World and the Messiah both cut their teeth in Ring of Honor before making the move to WWE. Having both enjoyed successful careers on the independent circuit, ROH is the platform that has produced some of the world's best professional wrestlers.

Punk signed to the WWE in 2005 and did so as he became ROH World Champion, a conflict of interest that led to an incredible Summer of Punk. Despite not leaving with the same level of drama, Rollins signed with WWE whilst he was also ROH World Champion, dropping the title on his final appearance with the company. A pair of wrestlers who would go on to begin a heated rivalry, it appears they aren't as different as they seem.

Related CM Punk Drops Epic Promo After Defeating Seth Rollins After beating Seth Rollins at the RAW on Netflix premiere, CM Punk delivered an epic promo about his plans for 2025.

The Beginning of the Rivalry

Rollins' rise and Punk's departure led to a lot of tension

Now working under the same umbrella, Punk and Rollins first came together in 2008 as the pair teamed together on an episode of NXT. Both holding their respective World Championships, only three short months later Rollins would debut on the main roster as part of The Shield.

The trio consisting of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Rollins were the brainchild of Punk, who felt he needed a group of mercenaries at his disposal. After two years of immense success as a part of one of WWE's most beloved factions, Rollins would turn heel and leave the group, and Punk would leave the company.

Citing health issues, among other reasons, Rollins was promoted to the main event scene, seemingly replacing Punk's role on the card. Spending the next few years becoming a company man, Rollins would fly the flag of WWE far and wide, representing the company whenever he could.

On the other hand, Punk spent his time away from WWE disparaging the company. Questioning Rollins' wrestling philosophy on his infamous Colt Cabana podcast appearance, Punk would spend his post-WWE career painting a picture that Rollins couldn't stand. The Architect didn't go unheard, calling Punk a 'cancer' in an interview, he made it clear that he hated the bitter man that the Voice of the Voiceless had become.

A Decade-Long Feud

Punk's return to WWE sparked up a visceral feud

Following an unsuccessful but entertaining run in AEW, Punk's return to professional wrestling saw him go back to the place that made him "sick in the first place". A historic return at 2023's Survivor Series, Punk's moment produced a telling reaction from Rollins, who appeared irate at the return that not many knew about.

Managing to stay away from each other, 2024 saw the feud that was a decade in the making happen. Both parties would reveal their reasons for the mutual hatred in heated promo battles throughout the year. For Punk, he hated the unserious character that Rollins had become, whilst Rollins hated the bitter backstabber that Punk had become.

Taking to Chris Van Vliet's podcast to double down, Rollins repeated the idea that Punk was a cancer to his career and believed he tried to weigh him down intentionally. From the Best in the World's side, he made it clear that during his WWE hiatus, he never thought about Rollins once and that he was simply obsessed.

Two very opinionated men who are very clearly passionate about their craft, they produced an incredible but short feud that many wish finished at WrestleMania. A match that was worth the wait, it is clear that opposing philosophies and a deep passion for wrestling have led these two egos to opposing sides.