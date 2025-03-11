Summary John Cena's drastic heel turn has added significant intrigue to the Road to WrestleMania, which will make several stops in Europe.

WWE will embark on an ambitious 11-city European tour, including consecutive episodes of RAW and SmackDown across the continent.

US fans will face tape delays for SmackDown due to the USA Network's exclusive rights.

The WWE Universe is still reeling from witnessing one of the biggest canon events in professional wrestling history at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, where John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades. Despite already earning his shot at Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, the company's biggest babyface over the last 20-plus years sold his soul to The Rock for the chance to win a historic 17th world title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The mind-boggling turn of events over the last couple of weeks has made each show on the Road to WrestleMania a "can't miss." Since aligning himself with The Final Boss, Cena has yet to make any public comments on why he betrayed the trust of Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe. With the 16-time world champion set to appear on WWE programming soon, wrestling fans will finally get an explanation from the leader of the Cenation. Those who will attend WWE Raw on March 17th in Brussels, Belgium will luckily get to hear his reasons in person as part of WWE's upcoming European Tour.

WWE Embarks on European Tour

The Road to WrestleMania will make 11 stops across Europe

Credit: WWE

European fans will be in for a treat as the Road to WrestleMania will make multiple stops across the continent. As announced in November 2024, the WWE will embark on an ambitious 11-city European tour. This is a historic first as both Raw and SmackDown will broadcast live from various European venues over three consecutive weeks. In addition, WWE Live weekend events will take place throughout the tour, giving fans even more opportunities to experience the action up close.

WWE European Tour 2025 Date Show Venue City March 14, 2025 WWE SmackDown Olimpic Arena Barcelona, Spain March 17, 2025 WWE RAW Forest National Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2025 WWE SmackDown Unipol Arena Bologna, Italy March 24, 2025 WWE RAW OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland March 28, 2025 WWE SmackDown O2 Arena London, England March 31, 2025 WWE RAW O2 Arena London, England

Though John Cena is now a bad guy, this tour is still special for European fans as these dates mark the 16-time world champion's farewell appearances in Europe. He has specifically been advertised for the three RAW episodes throughout the tour.

With the WWE going international for three weeks, the usual start times for RAW and SmackDown will be impacted. RAW won't begin at its usual 8PM ET time. RAW in Brussels (March 17) and London (March 31) will both begin at 3PM ET/12PM PT, while the show in Glasgow (March 24) will start at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

But given its deal with Netflix, the WWE's flagship show will still air live on the streaming platform during those times. This means wrestling fans across the world can still watch the action as it is happening. However, the same cannot be said for WWE SmackDown—specifically for the Americans.

Why US Fans Won't Watch SmackDown Live

Fans in the US are getting the short end of the stick