Highlights WWE storylines are scripted in advance to create cohesion and engage viewers.

Long-term booking in wrestling involves planning storylines over time for maximum impact.

Match endings are critical to maintaining storyline integrity.

The world of WWE and professional wrestling is a fascinating mix of spontaneity and pre-planning. While the physical performances in the ring are often called in real-time by the wrestlers, the overarching storylines and match outcomes are typically mapped out in advance to ensure a cohesive narrative across all WWE programming. Notably, WWE has increasingly turned to meticulously scripting promos and televised shows in recent years. This heightened level of scripting allows for precise character development, compelling storytelling, and effective promotion of upcoming events. By carefully crafting each element of the presentation, WWE can deliver a consistently captivating and immersive experience.

While this perspective is typically seen negatively by some who wouldn't necessarily follow or keep up to date with pro wrestling at any level, let alone WWE, there are valid reasons why the industry operates in this fashion and can therefore some top-level superstars can compete more than 200 days a year in the ring. Whether these shows are televised or not, these men and women will be giving it their all for the audience in attendance.

Why WWE is Scripted

Storyline Cohesion

As noted, the overall direction for storylines in WWE is determined before the performers make their way to the ring. Although there are sometimes very rare occasions that a change can be made to the outcome during the match (which will be communicated to the referee via their headpiece and then relayed to the talent in the ring), all participants know what the outcome will be and have an idea of how they want to “go home,” such as finish the match.

Having an idea of where the storyline will go and how to create engaging beats to the narrative is pivotal in drawing television viewership and getting fans to buy tickets to watch the show live. There are well-established tropes that have been created throughout the years of pro wrestling being a ‘worked’ sport that are designed to ‘draw’ the best audience possible.

Long Term Booking

Explaining the term

WWE

When fans discuss ‘long-term booking,’ it refers to how a storyline has/hasn’t been crafted in terms of the longevity of the storyline. An example of long-term storytelling would be Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns to then ‘complete’ his story at WrestleMania XL the next year by defeating the 'Head of the Table' at the big event.

Even though Cody lost the initial battle, he won the ‘war’ and his long-term booking plan was to build him to winning the biggest prize in the company: the WWE World Championship, which was clearly in place based on how his character was presented on television in the build-up to WrestleMania 40 with The Rock, Reigns and The Bloodline.

Wrestling ‘bookers’ have different ways of deciding how to craft the product that is presented to fans, with many opting to have a long-term view on how they want the product to go, and that is especially the case with modern-day WWE under Triple H’s creative direction.

Why Match Endings are Decided Beforehand

Stopping duplicates

WWE

One of the big reasons that WWE and other wrestling promotions decide to have the finish of a match planned is so that there are no duplicate finishes taking place on a match card. Whilst the majority of fans know that pro wrestling is scripted, there is still an unwritten rule of trying to protect the business and not make it painfully obvious that everything fans are witnessing isn’t 100% legitimate combat.

If every match on a card had the same finish, for example, every winning wrestler doing so with a rollup pinfall, then the veil of ‘kayfabe’ is well and truly broken. On top of that, it also makes for a boring experience for fans who want to see variety and would potentially lead to every match being predictable, which is exactly what you want to avoid as a 'sport' relying on entertainment.

Another reason for deciding the match outcome before the bell even rings is to create suspense for the next event. With WWE having to run shows 52 weeks a year, there is always another show that needs to be sold to fans, so having endings or even non-endings to matches that help build to the next beat of a story helps in a big way towards creating an overall product that draws well on television, streaming services and at the live gate. If the paying audience has a reason to see a villainous heel get their comeuppance or a valiant babyface character finally get the big win, then they're more emotionally invested in the product and are more likely to part with their hard-earned money to witness it.