WWE, and professional wrestling in general, has been on a hot streak since the beginning of 2025. For WWE, they continue on the Road to WrestleMania following a historic Netflix debut and a record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE. However, one WWE Hall of Famer isn't enjoying as much as luck, as Hulk Hogan is getting sued following an injury at a promotional event for his Real American Beer.

A year with not much to complain about from the WWE Universe, there is one moment in particular that remains in the memory of wrestling fans. When WWE arrived on Netflix in January, the company presented a show that featured the best of the current programming alongside legends of yesteryear as a way to lure in the casual fan. A night filled with memorable moments, such as The Undertaker returning and CM Punk defeating Seth Rollins, it was a night that should've been a simple homerun for the company.

However, that wasn't the case as Hulk Hogan made an appearance, which greatly dragged the show down. Returning to a chorus of boos, his reception went viral as the Hulkster powered through and promoted his Real American Beer company. A partnership that didn't get the reaction it would've wanted, it appears they are now being sued following an injury caused by the beer.

Hulk Hogan & Real American Beer Being Sued

A rowdy promotional event leads to an awful injury

Hogan's American Real Beer was holding a promotional event on August 19, 2024, in Ohio. An event intended to boost the profile of Hogan's beer and increase sales, it appears a moment of high energy has resulted in a lawsuit. The lawsuit states that Hogan and those on stage were throwing free beers at the crowd when a stray bear from 50 feet away hit a woman in the crowd.

Michelle Harlukowicz, from Ohio where the event was held, is said to have been cut open and was required to have close to ten stitches. Hoping to have her medical expenses covered, the lawsuit also seeks damages over the emotional stress caused. The attorney for the victim provided the following statement, transcribed by Cultaholic.

"She had an open wound to her forehead. It was pretty big. She ended up needing a number of stitches to her head, and she's going to have some permanent scarring from that".

Hogan's Continued Rough Start to 2025

The Hulkster can't catch a break

It is key to note that it is unknown who threw the beer at the victim, with Hulk Hogan only being referenced due to his association with the American Real Beer company and his involvement in the promotional event.

It continues a rough start to the year for the Hulkster, whose karma continues to haunt him. Numerous WWE Superstars, such as Seth Rollins and The Undertaker, have made it known where they stand with Hogan, demanding he apologise for the harm he has caused with his hateful comments in the past. Clearly unaware and unbothered, the WWE Universe will continue to boo Hogan out of the company, with this news being music to their ears.