WWE hosts its first-ever Premium Live Event ever in Germany this weekend as Bash in Berlin takes place at the city's Uber Arena. The show is set to be headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship match as Gunther defends his title against former 14-time world champion Randy Orton.

Away from the main event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes looks to turn back the challenge of Kevin Owens, while CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continue their deeply personal rivalry in a strap match.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attempt to gain a measure of revenge against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day in a mixed tag team match. Rounding out the line-up in the German capital is a Women's Tag Team Championship bout that sees Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Match Type Competitors World Heavyweight Championship Match Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton Undisputed WWE Championship Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens World Heavyweight Championship Match Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton Strap Match CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Mixed Tag Team Match Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Although there's plenty for fans to look forward to at Bash in Berlin, the fact that the entire card can be covered in just a few sentences means it's not exactly overloaded with matches.

Just a few short years ago, a five-match card at a major WWE event would have been a rare sight. However, in 2024, it has become the norm. Assuming no further matches are added, Bash in Berlin will become the sixth Premium Live Event this year to feature five (or less) matches.

Triple H is Believed to be a Big Fan of Shorter WWE PLEs

'The Game' assumed control of WWE creative last year

According to a report from Fightful Select - via Inside The Ropes - the call to switch to shorter major events was made by WWE's chief content officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. The Hall of Famer is said to be pleased with how the crisper match cards are performing and plans to continue the policy into the future.

With less matches on each show, those bouts that do make the cut have generally been allowed ample time, ensuring that performers are able to deliver a high-quality in-ring product.

Another noted benefit of the shorter PLE's is the ability it gives WWE to stack cards on Raw and SmackDown. This has been particularly useful when SmackDown takes place in the same city as the larger event, as has been the case with Backlash, Clash at the Castle, and Money in the Bank so far this year.

By way of example, Friday's edition of SmackDown at the Uber Arena is set to feature LA Knight putting up the United States Championship in an open challenge, as well as Nia Jax defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Michin in a street fight. In a different era, both of these title matches would likely have ended up being added to the PLE card, potentially reducing the time allocated to the feature contests on the event.

The vast majority of WWE's PLEs this year have received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Bash in Berlin appears strongly placed to continue that streak.