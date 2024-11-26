During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company posted on X five broken heart emojis, which, without context or without watching the show, would confuse a hell of a lot of people. Luckily for you, we are here to explain why exactly they posted what they did.

Many who saw the post immediately speculated on what the emojis could mean, but it was pretty clear and obvious to the majority. It is to do with the future of The New Day, as they look ever more likely to break up ahead of their iconic 10-year anniversary.

The New Day Could be Coming to an End

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Big E's stable could be falling apart

It seems the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the group, comprised of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, will be the last time the group function as a unit, at least inside the ring.

With Big E sidelined indefinitely through injury, tensions between Woods and Kingston have been tense for some time, and things came to a head this past Monday, when the pair continued their recent losing streak when they were defeated by the Alpha Academy. Woods tagged himself in, and he was the one pinned, much to the annoyance of his partner and teammate.

This led to the pair having an extended argument backstage, which led to them going their separate ways. So, we could assume that, with the anniversary celebration set for next week, we may well see one of two things, either Big E acting as peacemaker, and the group patching things up using their trademark power of positivity, or, it is the end of the group, as one of either Woods or Kingston (most likely Woods) turns on his brethren.

The New Day's Iconic Stint in WWE

A place in the WWE Hall of Fame awaits for the stable one day

The trio officially made their debut under The New Day banner back in November 2014. At this point, they were heels, but soon won fans over and became one of the most beloved stables in WWE history. The antics of the trio, along with the use of trombones, pancakes, and their real-life friendship, won fans over and guided them to multiple tag team championship reigns.

However, things changed when Big E suffered an almost certain career-ending injury in 2022, and Woods and Kingston carried on as a duo. With seeds planted a couple of months ago by Karrion Kross, Woods started believing that Kingston was holding him back. Kofi enlisted the help of various other talent, like Odyssey Jones and the LWO. Woods didn't take kindly to the help, and was under the impression that Kingston was trying to 'replace' Big E with Jones (Jones was released in September) and that Kofi had enlisted the LWO for help without consulting him first.