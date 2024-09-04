Odyssey Jones has been let go by the WWE following a domestic violence allegation, according to respected wrestling reporters Bryan Alvarez and Sean Ross Sapp.

Odyssey Jones has not made an appearance on WWE TV since the 19th of August, having only made his Monday Night Raw debut two weeks prior, and was inexplicably removed from their roster page on the 2nd of September.

What's Been Said About Odyssey Jones

Several wrestling reporters have spoken out about the allegations

There was an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who said: “Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned. We’ve not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We’ve reached out to WWE for comment, as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation."

Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, said: “There has not been a press release or anything like that. But I’ve been told that Odyssey Jones has been fired. There are rumours online, also from Fightful, that it was a domestic violence allegation. Apparently, there were no arrests at this point, but I was told fired. So that’s it for Odyssey Jones.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Odyssey Jones had 73 matches in WWE, winning 38 of them.

Dr Chris Featherstone, YouTuber and analyst at Sportskeeda Wrestling, has weighed in on the situation, speaking about the information given to him by his sources, posting a thread to X (formerly Twitter), saying: "This has been a situation that has been going on for months (at least two), and it became public after one party started expressing their side of the situation on social media. As of this post, there have been no charges filed against Odyssey Jones for domestic violence. There were previous charges filed against the other party regarding harassing friends and threatening neighbours. There has been a negative history concerning Odyssey Jones and his ex, even to the point of one party in the past filing an order of protection."

Odyssey Jones' WWE Career

Jones barely got going in WWE before being fired from the company

Odyssey Jones, real name Omari Palmer, joined the WWE in 2019 where he wrestled a handful of matches on house shows under his given name before going on a year-long break in 2020. He returned to the ring in the summer of 2021 under his new ring name “Odyssey Jones”, wrestling in dark matches on SmackDown tapings and his first televised match came at WWE 205, defeating Grayson Waller.

Odyssey Jones' WWE stats Total number of matches 73 Total number of wins 38 (52.1%) Total number of losses 35 (47.9%) Total number of draws 0 (0%)

He then debuted on NXT in late 2021 and made it to the finals, where he was defeated by Carmelo Hayes. Jones was drafted to Raw in the 2023 and 2024 drafts.

Jones had received a big push in the WWE on debut, where he single-handedly defeated the Authors of Pain, he then defeated Vincent Winey a week later before teaming up with The New Day to defeat The Final Testament in his final television appearance. This was to be a part of his emerging storyline and had even been remarked by Triple H as a talent with a big future, but it looks like he will not wrestle in the WWE again.