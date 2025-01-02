Summary WWE content on Netflix begins on January 1st, but SmackDown will not be included in that.

TNT Sports lost WWE rights in the UK, no more RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Alternate arrangements have been made for UK WWE fans to watch SmackDown on Friday, January 3rd.

WWE fans in the UK are eager to watch the weekly programming on Netflix with the new television deal. However, fans may be wondering why this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown (January 3rd) will not be on the streaming service in the UK.

The new deal between Netflix and WWE does not begin until January 6th, with the first episode on the platform being the RAW on Netflix premiere, which is expected to be a PLE-level event. As the deal does not begin for a few more days, UK WWE fans will be unable to watch SmackDown via Netflix until next Friday night's edition (January 10th).

SmackDown on TNT Sports

TNT Sports had been the UK home of WWE for five years

TNT Sports had been the home of WWE in the UK for a few years after Sky Sports did not renew its deal with the flagship wrestling organisation. Fans have been able to watch the live weekly shows on the TNT streaming service and the full replays the day after. However, the deal with TNT ended at the end of 2024, meaning they will no longer be showing RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

This is a huge blow for TNT and UK-based sports television services as now none of them hold the rights to stream WWE content. The only television company in the UK that has a contract with any wrestling programme is ITV, who air All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite weekly.

How to Watch SmackDown This Week

Free to view for all fans in the UK

For one week only, WWE will be streaming both NXT and SmackDown live on YouTube for UK and some international viewers. This means that the flagship Friday night show will be free to view for all fans in the UK this week. The last time WWE weekly programming became free to view for UK fans was in 2020 when Channel 5 showed one-hour highlights shows for RAW and SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the first SmackDown episode of 2025, set for January 3rd, will air on WWE's YouTube channel in regions where WWE programming moves exclusively to Netflix starting January 6th, which includes the United Kingdom.

After this week, UK fans will need a Netflix subscription to watch WWE content, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT and all PLE events in 2025. In the US, SmackDown will remain on the US Network whilst RAW moves to Netflix. This means that fans will have to persevere once more with the highly-irritating advert music.

When WWE Content Will be Available on Netflix

Old WWE content is now available on the streaming service

Even though the live-streaming deal with Netflix does not begin until January 6th, WWE fans can already indulge in plenty of old content on the platform, which has already begun to assemble a WWE library. It might not be the size of the WWE Network, but there is plenty for fans to enjoy in preparation for next week's Netflix debut.

Last year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL are available to stream ready for this year's road to the Showcase of the Immortals to begin. Viewers can also feed on documentaries that have been uploaded to the platform, including a "Best of RAW 2024" compilation.

WWE Network Discontinued

The WWE Network launched in February 2014

With the new broadcast deal, WWE fans in the UK have had to say goodbye to the WWE Network. The platform was the holy grail of WWE content, including all major events in the company's history, documentaries such as "The Last Ride" and "WWE 24", and was the home for PLE events.

The Network was a huge step in WWE becoming the worldwide sensation that it is today and made watching their content more accessible internationally. In the UK, fans paid £9.99 a month for the service - a price that never increased during its tenure. For fans in the UK, their final month on the Network was free of charge. The Network was the first step towards the Netflix deal, with streaming being a pivotal part of its overall success.