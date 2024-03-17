Highlights A new report has suggested that fellow WWE Superstars are not happy with how The Rock can swear during his promos and on social media.

It's well known that WWE is a PG product these days, meaning swearing is not allowed, even on Superstars' own social media channels.

However, since his return, The Rock has used some fruitful language, both on TV and on his own social media.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. A name that is arguably more popular than WWE itself. His star power, especially in Hollywood, has caused him to reach a level of popularity that very few individuals in sport would ever reach. However, with popularity there must also come controversy. In this case, The Rock seems to be getting preferential treatment, and other Superstars aren't happy about it, according to a new report from SEScoops.

A recent memo from WWE themselves reportedly reiterated the need to remain PG to all their talent, not only at their events, but also through their personal social media channels as well. These rules, while under contract with the WWE, certainly restricts their Superstars in what they can do, which is understandable given that they are targeting a younger audience, but The Rock has reportedly upset some people by perhaps bending the rules in his favour.

The main reason these rules exist for everyone is that the WWE is under the TKO company's banner, and because of this they are restricted to following TV-PG guidelines in their content. The main thing that this means is that there can't be any blood in their fights, which, considering the differences between this and something like the UFC, there isn't much of a problem with that. The problem here, however, has more to do with bad language.

The Rock's Explicit Language Since Returning

The Rock has recently returned to the WWE scene, and with that he has been putting out some promotional videos to gather some hype around his return. These videos have obviously gone viral, but mostly because of the fact that he has been found swearing in these videos. Clearly, this has made a lot of people in the locker room upset, and rumours of reported "double standards" are causing a rift within the wrestling community.

Anyone who knows their wrestling knows that each Superstar plays a character. These characters all contribute to the wider narrative that is able to consistently entertain fans for as long as it has done. The Rock is one of the most successful and most recognisable wrestlers within WWE, and therefore it is expected that he may get more favourable treatment than most. Having appeared outside the wrestling scene a lot more than other talent, he is a much more famed and recognisable sports person, which is reportedly another reason why a lot of people are in uproar against this.

The thinking behind this anger is that even if he is the big movie star, shouldn't everyone play by the same rules? So he can curse and use that to get over, but everyone else is handcuffed?

The question from here onwards is, does the WWE change their rules to please everyone else, or punish The Rock to reinforce their rules? Considering that most people who use social media are normally mature enough to deal with curses and swearing, it could be said that there is less of a need for these rules. People have been put through far worse than hearing someone swear. However, rules are rules, and everyone has to follow them, even The Rock.