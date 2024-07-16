Highlights WWE's decision to air a pre-taped Smackdown next week is due to their tour of Japan clashing with live broadcasting schedules.

The upcoming Smackdown episode this week will feature big developments as the race to Summerslam heats up for the company.

Fans in attendance of this week's show will get a bonus as an entirely new episode will be taped after live programming wraps up.

WWE will air a pre-taped edition of Smackdown on Friday, 26 July, as opposed to their usual live format due to a tour of Japan which will be unfolding at the same time. For the first 17 years of its run, Smackdown was pre-taped, but beginning in 2016, the decision was made for the show to start airing live every single week.

For the last few years, the blue brand has played host to the majority of the Bloodline's shenanigans. Roman Reigns and co ran roughshod over the roster before he was finally vanquished at WrestleMania by Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen since, but his former stable continues to dominate programming on Friday nights.

The beauty of live wrestling is the notion that anything can happen at any moment. With that said, WWE have decided to air a pre-taped edition of Smackdown next Friday, and it's all down to their tour of Japan.

WWE's Tour of Japan Means They Can't Do a Live Show

They will film an episode after this week's has finished

Starting on July 25, WWE will embark on a live event tour of Japan. They'll hold a show at the Edion Arena in Osaka on the 25th, before doing a couple of events at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall on the 26th and 27th. The tour will be WWE's first in Japan since back in 2019, before the pandemic.

Due to the contrasting time zones of Japan and the United States, the decision was made to pre-tape an episode of Smackdown rather than air the show live, according to PWInsider. Japan is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles, so broadcasting a taped episode gives fans a chance to watch the show at a convenient time back home. This means that fans in attendance on this week's edition of the show will get more than they bargained for, as once the live programming wraps up, they will tape an entirely new episode to broadcast the week after.

This Week's Smackdown Has Big Stakes

The race to Summerslam is in full swing

This week's Smackdown is shaping up to be a big one. With Summerslam approaching quickly, the company's major stories are in full swing, and there is going to be some huge developments on this week's edition of the Friday night show. Carmelo Hayes and Andrade are set to face off in a bout, while United States champion Logan Paul will make an appearance, potentially laying seeds for a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Most importantly, though, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will feature on the show and address Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline. The American Nightmare is set to defend his title against the leader of the faction at Summerslam, and with recent reports suggesting Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE in the very near future, there's a chance he could make a shocking appearance.