With the WWE Universe starting to feel the fallout of this year’s Money in the Bank, the jaw-dropping revelation that John Cena would be retiring from in-ring competition has still yet to sink in, with the 16-time world champion set to call it quits on a Hall of Fame-worthy career come the end of 2025.

With a lot of the plans for his retirement tour yet to be known, there has been news regarding what will happen post-Cena, with the man himself revealing that WWE will continue to profit off of him despite his retirement.

John Cena's Illustrious WWE Career

John Cena has been a stalwart of WWE since the early 2000s, where The Champ cut his teeth in FCW, before infamously debuting with ‘Ruthless Aggression.’ A career-saving Doctor of Thuganomics run later, and Cena found himself as the benchmark of a company that had The Rock, Triple H, and Randy Orton all battling out for the top spot.

He finds himself in esteemed company in 2024, by being paired with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns with 16, and that just scrapes the surface of his accolades, with numerous runs outside his world title reigns being just as good, with a card-raising United States Championship run being the standout.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: John Cena has wrestled in 2,296 matches in WWE as of 10/07/2024, winning 1,805 of them.

Now, set to embark on a retirement tour in 2025, Cena has kept tight-lipped on his plans, with minor details from the Money in the Bank press conference being all the WWE Universe has to go off. The Champ has said he aims to pencil in 30-40 dates for his final run, a stint that will see him appear at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam for the final time as a competitor; events that will inevitably break ticket sales as fans pour in to see The Champ for one last time.

With his ‘The Last Time is Now’ merchandise already flying off the shelves, WWE won’t be worried about needing to capitalise on Cena before he retires, with the Peacemaker actor revealing that WWE will continue to profit off of him long after he’s gone.

WWE Will Continue to Make Money Off John Cena

Revealing on The Howard Stern Show, Cena, who acts under his real life name, mentioned WWE gaining the rights to use his name, and how anything his name is attached to leads to WWE getting a cut.

"Howard, before this, I was a kid in a small Massachusetts town mowing lawns for a golf course. I don't mind kicking a percentage of my earnings to the person who gave me a chance and an opportunity. If anything, that's a sign of respect, I owe [them] a lot."

John Cena's WWE Championships (as of 10/07/24) WWE Championship 13 times World Heavyweight Championship 3 times United States Championship 5 times WWE Tag Team Championship 2 times World Tag Team Championship 2 times

He did, however, go on to mention that, although it doesn’t bother him, it is a “weird concept” having another company own his name. This isn't something WWE is new to, though, they have always ensured to copyright, trademark, and have the rights to as many Superstars as they can, it just so happens that, in this instance, they have the rights to a real-life name. This is unlike another WWE legend-turned-actor, The Rock, whose real-life name and acting name is Dwayne Johnson.

As he finishes off filming the new season of Peacemaker, Cena and the WWE Universe will be preparing for what will be an unforgettable and emotional final run in 2025.